File Explorer has long offered the ability to create and open ZIP files, and more recently, Windows 11 version 24H2 also added support for other archive file formats, such as as RAR and 7Z. but while you can use File Explorer for all your file compression and unzipping needs, the truth is you're probably better off with alternative options.

There are quite a lot of file archive handlers out there, and most of them offer a better experience than File Explorer, both for unzipping and compressing files. If you want the best performance and usability, check out these apps instead.

Related 6 best file compression tools for Windows PCs Compressing your files makes them easier to share

5 PeaZip

You may not have known about this one