It's the nature of modern devices to come with a lot of software you don't really need. Windows 11 is no exception, and in fact, it's one of the worst offenders in this regard. There are a lot of apps included in Windows that have no business being preinstalled, and even the ones that make sense aren't always necessary.

With that in mind, here are 10 apps Windows comes with that you can uninstall without worrying.

Related Tired of Windows 11 being filled with junk? Here's how to remove it Unnecessary junk can slow down your Windows 11 PC, but it already comes with a lot of it out of the box. Here's how to remove it.

12 Spotify, McAfee, and other third-party apps

These aren't even owned by Microsoft

Close

Let's start with the obvious ones. Windows comes with some apps that aren't even made or owned by Microsoft. Apps like McAfee aren't actually installed in clean Windows installations, but we wanted to cover third-party apps in general here. Spotify is the most glaring example since it is included with clean Windows installations.

It's a music streaming service, and one that's not even owned by Microsoft, but due to certain business deals, it's forced onto us. Believe it or not, things actually used to be worse, as Windows 10 also includes a bunch of games by King, such as Candy Crush Saga. All things considered, Spotify isn't the worst since it is a fairly popular service, but still, it's completely unnecessary to be included with Windows, and a perfect example how companies are desperate to monetize everything, often at the expense of the user experience.

11 Solitaire Collection

I know it may seem essential, but you can live without it

Another obvious pick is, of course, the Microsoft Solitaire Collection. Card games have been included in Windows for a long time, and in the past, I don't think most people would have even thought about uninstalling them. They are fun and replayable games, but Microsoft has kind of ruined them with the modern iteration of these games, since they include a bunch of ads and are just too loud, both literally in terms of visuals.

Thankfully, the Solitaire Collection is now just a Microsoft Store app, and you can uninstall it without any repercussions. You can always reinstall it later if you find yourself missing the games.

10 Cortana

It's dead, anyway

Cortana has been nearly useless ever since Windows 11 launched, but that hasn't stopped Microsoft from including it with the OS for the past three years. Even when it was technically functional, it made no sense for the app to be here, and now that Microsoft has discontinued it altogether, there's absolutely zero reason to keep it.

Microsoft will likely remove the app in a future update anyway, but if you don't want to wait, you can go ahead and do it yourself.

9 Mail and Calendar (and Outlook)

There are better email clients

Close

A set of apps included in Windows 11 is the collection of Mail and Calendar, which is being superseded by the new Outlook app. In fact, all these apps can be uninstalled without issue. Mail and Calendar are listed separately, but they're actually a single app, and that app is being killed off this year as the new web-based Outlook app replaces it.

But even the Outlook app is kind of worthless. It's far from the best email client you can get, so even if you do want easier access to your email, you can use other options, or just access the web versions of your email. It doesn't really do anything you can't do elsewhere.

Related These 5 programs are way better than Microsoft Outlook Ditch the new cumbersome Outlook app for one of these alternatives

8 Camera

Who takes pictures with their PC, really?

Camera is one of those basic apps that makes sense of devices like smartphones and tablets. but the vast majority of Windows PCs isn't either of those form factors. Even if you have a laptop, you don't use the webcam to take pictures of yourself or record videos. If you stream yourself on YouTube or Twitch, programs like OBS access your webcam just fine without the camera app.

If you have a tablet like the Surface Pro 11, the Camera app may be useful. But for most people, the Camera app is totally useless.

7 Weather

Useful? Maybe. But not necessary