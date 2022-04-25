OnePlus rolls out April 2022 security patches to the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T series, and Nord N100

After rolling out the April 2022 security patches to the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus Nord 2 last week, OnePlus is now rolling out a similar update for the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T series, and the Nord N100. The latest update for these devices has started rolling out to users in various regions, and it brings the April 2022 security patches along with a couple of system stability improvements.

OxygenOS 11.0.7.1 for the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series has started rolling out to users, according to recent posts on the OnePlus community forums. It has the following changelog:

System Updated Android security patch to 2022-04 General bug fixes to improve system stability



On the other hand, OnePlus Nord N100 users are getting OxygenOS 11.0.6, which has the following changelog:

System [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04



As with all new OxygenOS updates, the latest releases for the OnePlus 7 series, the OnePlus 7T series, and the Nord N100 are rolling out in a phased manner. This means that the updates should reach a small fraction of the user base today, with a broader rollout to follow in the coming days.

If you haven’t received the update on your device already, you can check for it manually by heading to the Software updates section in the device settings. Alternatively, you can download the corresponding firmware package for your device from the links provided below and install the update manually.

Download the latest OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus 7T series, and Nord N100

Note that OnePlus rolls out most OxygenOS updates gradually in order to catch any bugs. Sideloading an update early means that you accept the risks of any untoward bugs.

