OnePlus rolls out April 2022 security patches to its flagship OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

OnePlus has started rolling out a fresh OxygenOS 12 update for its flagship OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The update brings the Android security patches for April 2022 to the devices, along with some system stability improvements.

The latest software update for the OnePlus 9 series (firmware version C.48) has started rolling out in select regions. It measures 147MB, and it has the following changelog:

System [Improved] system stability [Updated] Android security patch to 2022.04



According to multiple reports on the OnePlus community forums, OxygenOS 12 (C.48) is gradually rolling out to users in India. As with all software updates from OnePlus, the new software release for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro should reach all users in the coming weeks.

If you haven’t received the update on your device, you can check for it manually by heading over to the software updates section in the device settings and tapping on the Check for update button.

Alternatively, you can flash the update manually by downloading the latest firmware package. To do so, follow the links provided below to download the incremental firmware update. Make sure you download the firmware package that corresponds to the current version of OxygenOS installed on your device.

Download OxygenOS C.48 for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro

As mentioned earlier, the latest OxygenOS update with the April 2022 security patches is rolling out to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users in India. As such, we currently have access to the firmware packages for the Indian variants of the devices. We will update the post with download links for other regions as soon as we have access to them.

