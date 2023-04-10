Better late than never, right? Google has finally pushed out the April 2023 security update for compatible Pixel devices, delivering patches for security vulnerabilities detailed in the Android Security Update Bulletin. So if you're in possession of an eligible Pixel handset, be sure to head to the update section to get the latest updates for your device.

April 2023 Android Security Bulletin

As far as the Security Bulletin goes, we're going to be getting a split between two different path levels, coming in 2023-04-01 and the 2023-04-05 security patch level. While this area might not be important to some, you can check out all the detail in Security Bulletin for April, where you can browse the full details, showing you vulnerabilities that were patched in the Framework, System, Kernel, SoC components, and more.

As far as some things that are Pixel specific, we are getting a few updates which should improve the functionality of these devices. In addition to any bug fixes, there is big fix for the Bluetooth radio which should prevent devices from unpairing on its own. Furthermore, you're going to get a fix for the camera which will improve the macro focus capabilities, bringing improvements to the autofocus. Lastly, instability issues when using some USB devices or accessories has now also been fixed. Now some of these fixes are going to be unique to Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 series devices. So if you don't see the improvements on your older Pixel device, don't be concerned.

What’s included The April 2023 update includes bug fixes and improvements for Pixel users – see below for details. Bluetooth Fix for issue occasionally causing connected Bluetooth devices or accessories to silently unpair Camera Autofocus improvements while using Macro Focus in certain situations *[1] System Fix for issue occasionally causing instability while using certain USB devices or accessories *[2] --------------------------------------------------------------- Device Applicability Fixes are available for all supported Pixel devices unless otherwise indicated below. *[1] Included on Pixel 7 Pro *[2] Included on Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro read more

Google has started rolling out the update to compatible Pixel devices, but if you don't see if immediately, just be patient, as the updates will be rolling out all week. If you're not the type that wants to wait around, you can manually install the Android 13 update as well. The update is now available for the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5 and 5a, along with all Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 devices.

Source: Android Security Bulletin, Google Support