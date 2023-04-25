Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

Microsoft is rolling out the optional April preview update to Windows 11 22H2 users. This month's release, which (as usual) will become available to everyone in a few more weeks as a monthly security patch, has a few tweaks. You'll notice some changes to the Widgets experience, as well as some new toggle controls on the Windows update page. We got all the details for you right here if you're preparing of if you've already downloaded it.

On the Widgets experience, Microsoft has added animations to a few icons in the Widgets taskbar button. The animations will appear if there's a new announcement on the Widgets taskbar button, or if you hover over or click the Widgets taskbar button.

Other than that, Microsoft also added a new toggle control on the Settings > Windows Update page. From here, when this toggle is enabled, your device will be prioritized to get the latest non-security updates and enhancements when they are available. This doesn't impact regular security updates, which you'll get as usual. It's only for how quickly you'll get feature updates and other improvements. If you're wondering, the other improvements in this release are below.

That's all! Alongside this update, the Windows 11 servicing stack has also been bumped to 22621.1626. It brings two known issues with provisioning packages, and copying large multiple GB files when copying from a network share via Server Block message. Both of these issues are for IT admins and are not consumer-facing problems.

You can get this update today by going to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Since this is an optional preview, you'll want to click the Optional updates available area to install it.