This holiday season, Aqara is offering up to 25% off some of its products between the 11th and 17th of December. If you or a loved one want to make your home a little smarter, then these Aqara products are a great way to do exactly that.

Presence Sensor FP2

Source: Aqara

The Presence Sensor FP2 takes presence detection to the next level with zone position, multiple-person detection, and extreme precision.

Unlike traditional PIR motion sensors which often fail to recognize your presence when you’re sitting still, the mmWave-based FP2 detects even the slightest movement such as the act of breathing. Your automated lights will no longer switch off when you’re enjoying a book or a movie.

Moreover, this sensor impresses most smart home enthusiasts with its unique capability of zone position and multi-person tracking. It means that you can define various zones within one room, and trigger different automations based on your and your spouse’s presence in these zones.

This presence detector can be easily placed on ceilings and walls and is capable of not only local automation but also fall detection and alerts.

The FP2 is also constantly featuring new features through its firmware updates, including new features such as AI person detection, people counting, and a new sleep monitoring mode.

The perfect way to automate your home, the Presence Sensor FP2 is compatible with just about any major smart home ecosystem such as Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or Apple Home, making integrating it into your existing smart home setup a breeze.

Get the Aqara Presence Sensory FP2 today for only $82.99 $62.24

Door and Window Sensor

Source: Aqara

The Aqara Door and Window Sensor is a great way to tell if a door is open or closed in real time. This allows you to set up a DIY home security system or all sorts of automation such as lights that turn on automatically when you get home.

The Door and Window Sensor is compatible with both Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa, meaning that you can easily integrate it with other smart home devices.

Get the Aqara Door and Window Sensor today for only $17.99 $13.49

Temperature and Humidity Sensor

Source: Aqara

Another great way to make your home smarter is with the Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor. This sensor allows you to remotely monitor the temperature in any given room, which you can then use to send push notifications to your phone once it reaches a certain temperature.

Alternatively, you can integrate the Temperature and Humidity Sensor into your existing home automation setup via Aqara Home, Apple HomeKit, or Amazon Alexa. This allows you to use the Temperature and Humidity Sensor to automatically turn on devices such as fans or humidifiers in response to the ambient conditions.

Get the Aqara Temperature and Humidity Sensor today for only $19.29 $15.43

Motion Sensor P1

Source: Aqara

Finally, the Aqara Motion Sensor P1 is a great way to automate your home based on movement. This little motion sensor comes with an extra-wide field of view and multiple sensitivity modes, making it easy to customize for your specific home and needs.

The Motion Sensor P1 can be used to automatically set off notifications or alarms, as well as automating certain devices such as turning on a light or the TV when it detects motion.

Get the Aqara Motion Sensor P1 today for only $24.99 $19.99

Make your home smart for less

For the tech-lover in your life who just can’t wait to bring their home into the future, these Aqara products are the perfect gift. Make sure that you hurry, though. These offers will only last from the 11th through to the 17th of December, so you’ll need to act fast if you want to make the most of them.