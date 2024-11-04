Key Takeaways A Raspberry Pi enthusiast creates their own AR glasses for web apps, known as AR goggles.

Miroslav's project involves an AR headset that can play videos, display music, and show text.

Although not strong enough for YouTube or Twitter, Miroslav plans to upgrade the chip for more power.

As much as I love following what the Raspberry Pi community gets up to, they sometimes achieve something that floors even me. If you want a project that really shows what a Pi can do, then look no further than this amazing project by Miroslav Kotalík. They put the Pi to good use by creating their own pair of AR glasses which they use to run web apps.

Related Raspberry Pi 5 review: The holy grail of DIY projects got even better (and rarer) The Raspberry Pi 5 is one of the most powerful consumer-grade SBCs out there. Sadly, its limited stock means you'll have a hard time finding one.

A tinkering genius builds their own AR glasses using a Raspberry Pi

As posted on the Raspberry Pi subreddit, Miroslav showed off the project they're working right now. It's a fully-contained pair of AR goggles that can run web apps on them, and they look mighty impressive.

Right now, Miroslav says that the AR headset can "play videos, display images, play music via Bluetooth headphones, and show text," which is very impressive for a DIY Raspberry Pi project. However, because they're using a Pi Zero, it's not powerful enough to handle websites like YouTube and Twitter. As such, they hope to upgrade the chip in the future to make it handle more intensive apps.

Regardless, this is an awesome project, and we hope Miroslav finds the perfect blend of power and portability. If you'd like to see more of what he's doing with this project, he hasn't published any technical guides just yet, but he says he wants to in the future. In the meantime, he suggests you keep tabs on his X feed to stay clued in on all of his advancements. Maybe it'll even have what it takes to be a decent DIY contender to the Apple Vision Pro.