If you're a little tired of using the same old browsers on Windows, a new one has just arrived on the block. The accurately named Browser Company has finally ported the much-awaited Arc browser to Windows, and after a lot of development and testing, you can give the browser a try right now.

The Arc browser finally releases on Windows

Image Credit: The Browser Company

As reported by The Verge, the Arc browser has finally made its debut on Windows. Given that the Arc browser uses the Apple-based Swift programming language, The Browser Company took six long years to bring the code over to Windows. Now that it's done, Saleem Abdulrasoon, a member of the Swift team, talked to The Verge about how much of a relief it is to finally have it done:

"I am so excited about this. Finally seeing something come to fruition after so long is truly something. It’s really an effort of love.”

The Browser Company has its sights set high, as it calls Arc "the Chrome replacement you've been waiting for." However, it's worth noting that the browser does use a Chromium base, so anyone who has sworn off of Google's browser frame should give this one a pass. However, if you don't mind that it's running off of Chromium, The Browser Company hopes that you'll find Arc a breath of fresh air in what the developers believe is a stagnant browser market.

Right now, the Windows version of Arc doesn't quite have all the features of its iOS-based brother yet. However, the developers are keen to get both on the same parity, with Arc receiving a Windows-based update every Thursday from now on. Even then, key features like the sidebar and picture-in-picture mode have made the crossing, so you won't be totally bereft of features; however, the browser will refuse to install on Windows 10 and below. If you're interested, head over to the Arc browser website and grab it today.