Have you given the Arc browser a try? It received a Windows version not too long ago, and people have been giving it a shot and comparing it to Chrome. However, if you were on Windows on Arm, you would have noticed that Arc didn't work natively on it. Fortunately, that has changed, as Arc has proudly released a version for Windows on Arm.

Arc Browser gets official Windows on Arm support

As announced on the Arc website patch notes, its browser now works with Arm processors. As such, if you're using Windows on Arm - perhaps because you have a new Copilot+ device - you'll find that Arc Browser will now actually put your hardware to good use, and it should feel snappier than ever. The company has also added an Arc Search app for Android 12 and later which you can download right now.

Here are the full patch notes that Arc gave us:

October 10, 2024, v.1.22.2 Contained in this release, small but mighty fixes and an announcement you've been waiting for: We now support ARM processors for Arc on Windows.

Steve fixed a crash caused by dragging a tab to create a new Arc window or dragging a tab between two Arc windows.

Arc Search is now on Android and available for Android 12 or later! Download the open beta here!

If you haven't heard of Windows on Arm yet, it's worth taking a look at. While not every third-party app supports the Arm architecture just yet, there has been a tide of developers making compatible apps throughout 2024. After years of feeling like it was in limbo, it's looking like Windows on Arm has finally hit its stride.