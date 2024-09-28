Key Takeaways Valve and Arch Linux collaborate to build a service and secure signing enclave.

The collaboration will expedite progress for Arch Linux developers but isn't related to recent Proton developments.

It's an exciting time for Linux gamers with potential benefits for Arch Linux and Steam Deck.

Valve and Linux have been making big strides lately, and now, it seems it's getting even better. Arch Linux has announced that it has struck a partnership with Valve that will help it do its job better. And given how the Steam Deck uses Arch Linux as a base, this will likely mean good things for gamers.

Valve and Arch Linux enter a collaboration to make development easier

As announced on the Arch Linux website, the Project Leader for Arch Linus, Levente Polyak, discussed what this means for Arch Linux. From what they're saying, it seems this collaboration will make things a lot easier for Arch Linux developers to get things done:

We are excited to announce that Arch Linux is entering into a direct collaboration with Valve. Valve is generously providing backing for two critical projects that will have a huge impact on our distribution: a build service infrastructure and a secure signing enclave. By supporting work on a freelance basis for these topics, Valve enables us to work on them without being limited solely by the free time of our volunteers. This opportunity allows us to address some of the biggest outstanding challenges we have been facing for a while. The collaboration will speed-up the progress that would otherwise take much longer for us to achieve, and will ultimately unblock us from finally pursuing some of our planned endeavors. We are incredibly grateful for Valve to make this possible and for their explicit commitment to help and support Arch Linux.

If you've kept up with your Linux gaming news, you may remember that Valve may be working on an ARM64 version of its Proton compatibility layer, allowing games to run on ARM64 Linux devices. So, does this collab with Arch Linux link up with Valve's Proton developments? As it turns out, no. As reported by a quote given to GamingOnLinux:

The enclave is essentially intended to be a way for us to PGP-sign packages with a single signing key instead of how we do it right now, which is with one personal key per packager. It will not benefit Proton or the anti-cheat situation in any way and is completely unrelated.

Either way, this is an exciting time for Linux gamers, whether they're on a PC or a Steam Deck. Let's hope there are good things ahead.