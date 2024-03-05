Key Takeaways New Arctic Freezer 36 series offers 5 variants at $45.99-$59.99 each for efficient CPU cooling.

Equipped with 4 copper heat pipes, aluminum fins, 2 P12 PWM PST fans, and 6-year warranty.

Tower-like design, compatible with Intel and AMD sockets, helps to reduce wear and tear for optimal performance.

Whether you primarily use your CPU setup for gaming or AI work, you know that the components can quickly generate an ample amount of heat. For this reason, it helps to have an external CPU cooler to keep everything operating smoothly. There are several options to choose from, ranging from fan-based to water-based cooling solutions. If you already know you want a fan-based CPU cooler, you may want to consider the new Freezer 36 series that has been launched by Arctic.

Arctic is back with a new air cooling series

Air cooler manufacturer Arctic has announced that it is releasing its new Freezer 36 line, which includes five different variants. This series is notably compatible with the Intel LGA 1700 and 1851 sockets, as well as the AM4 and AM5 sockets from AMD. Its heatsink is comprised of four 6mm copper heat pipes, while the fin stack has 59 fins composed of aluminum. Additionally, the fins themselves are also positioned to draw in cool air for efficient ventilation. For heat dispersion, the Freezer 36 cooler has two P12 PWM PST fans, and they can operate at speeds between 200 and 1800 RPM. The fans run with 12 volts of electricity, and the CPU cooler’s cable is 200mm in length.

Perhaps the best part about the Freezer 36 series is its cost — the five variants range from $45.99 to $59.99. The CPU cooler itself also has a tower-like design, coming in at 104mm in length with a width of 126mm, standing 159mm tall. Arctic is throwing in a warranty of six years, but the life extension you get out of your CPU setup may be enough. By keeping everything running at an optimal temperature, you greatly reduce wear and tear on your investment. In the end, this makes the initial cost of the Freezer 36 seem like a drop in the bucket.

