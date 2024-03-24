Arctic launched the Liquid Freezer III series of all-in-one (AIO) CPU coolers with a variety of sizes. I already reviewed the 360mm version of this cooler and in this review, I'll be sharing my experience using the 280mm Arctic Liquid Freezer III A-RGB. The main difference between the two coolers is the size of the radiator and included fans. The Liquid Freezer 360 A-RGB uses three 120mm Arctic blowers while the 280 version uses two 140mm fans. It's more affordable than the larger sibling and should still provide great cooling performance for mid-range processors.

It's possible to use the Arctic Liquid Freezer III 280 A-RGB with more powerful processors from AMD and Intel, though with modern chips you'll be battling against automated thermal throttling to keep temperatures down when running synthetic benchmarks and heavier software tasks. For gaming, this CPU cooler is more than adequate to tame even an AMD Ryzeh 9 7950X and Intel Core i9-14900K. The detachable pump housing, cable management, thick radiator, and powerful static pressure fans ensure this AIO is ready to go with just about any CPU.

Pricing, specs, and availability

Arctic launched the Liquid Freezer III 360 A-RGB for $140, but it can already be found at a discounted $99 on Amazon, which is amazing value for the available cooling performance. Traditionally, it has always been an expensive decision to go with an AIO liquid cooler, although Arctic is bucking the trend with its Liquid Freezer III range of coolers. As well as this 280 A-RGB unit, Arctic also launched 480mm, 360mm, and 240mm versions to suit different system requirements and PC cases.

Even the smaller, more affordable Arctic Liquid Freezer III AIO coolers have an integrated VRM fan on the CPU block.

Instead of using the typical Asetek pump setup we've seen with countless branded AIO kits, Arctic develops everything in-house. The entire AIO cooler is powered using a four-pin fan header on the motherboard, though a splitter is included if you'd prefer to control the VRM fan, radiator fan, and pump speeds separately. And yes, even the smaller, more affordable Arctic Liquid Freezer III AIO coolers have an integrated VRM fan on the CPU block. The two 140mm fans are capable of spinning up to 1,900 RPM to handle temperature spikes and heavier loads.

Our unit has RGB lighting on the block and fans, both of which are addressable by the motherboard, but there are options across the range for non-RGB all-black CPU coolers. Having a 38mm thick radiator is a blessing and curse as it allows the liquid to quickly radiate heat and have it exhausted out of the case, but it may limit just where the AIO can be installed, depending on the PC case.

Specifications Brand Arctic Cooling Method Liquid Integrated Lighting Yes Fan Speed ~1,900 RPM

What I like

Amazing thermal performance for the price

The Arctic Liquid Freezer III 280 A-RGB looks the part. Available in white or black versions, this CPU cooler supports the latest AMD and Intel sockets. The A-RGB versions of this series of AIO liquid coolers make use of LEDs within the fans and the main pump housing. They can also be disabled through motherboard UEFI BIOS or by not connecting the RGB cable to the respective PCB header. I've recommended using the rule of 240mm of radiator per component for liquid cooling, which Arctic follows with these AIOs.

With Arctic's in-house pump and two high-quality blowers, this AIO kit can handle some serious heat loads before succumbing to thermal throttling.

The 280mm Liquid Freezer III A-RGB is slightly larger with more surface area across the 38mm thick radiator and two 140mm fans. This thickness is a notable upgrade over other AIO coolers due to it being able to release more heat for the fans to exhaust. With Arctic's in-house pump and two high-quality blowers, this AIO kit can handle some serious heat loads before succumbing to thermal throttling. Through testing, I would recommend using this specific cooler with up to an Intel Core i7-14700K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900.

Close

To see just how good this AIO is, I used three test bench setups. One consisted of the AMD Ryzen 9 7900, another with an Intel Core i5-12600K, and a third with the ridiculous Intel Core i9-14900KS. Installing the AIO is relatively easy though Arctic could improve a few areas, notable the force required to install the block onto the AM5 socket. It's not a huge issue but does require some considerable effort to push down and compress the springs. Once attached, the AIO is ready to go from the box, thanks to the preinstalled fans and tidy cable management.

Once the systems were up and running, the Arctic Liquid Freezer III 280 A-RGB managed to keep the Ryzen 9 7900 within a good temperature range (with PBO deactivated). I didn't see the CPU surpass 85 degrees Celcius in stress testing, which is great. The 12600K is a similar story and the 280mm radiator is ideally suited to such a mid-range chip, allowing the 12600K to run at full speed. It's the 14900KS where things get interesting. This is one seriously powerful processor and is way above what this AIO can handle. Under stress testing, it thermal throttles and loses around 500 Hz as speeds are reduced.

What I don't like

Not the easiest AIO to install on AMD motherboards

The mounting of the Arctic Liquid Freezer III 280 A-RGB can be a slightly tedious process. For Intel processors, you'll need to remove the LGA 1700 independent loading mechanism (ILM), the metal bracket that locks the CPU into place. This is straightforward but does require the motherboard to be outside the PC case and atop a flat anti-static surface. AMD motherboards don't require this step, but installing the block atop a Ryzen CPU does need considerable force applied for the screws to meet their respective threads.

The pump and fans are quiet at up to 50% before you're able to hear them over case fans but when pushed hard, these components cause considerable noise. It's worth considering whether you should move to the 360mm radiator Liquid Freezer III if you'll be frequently running your CPU at near max load, especially if it has numerous cores such as an AMD Ryzen 9 or Intel Core i9. Then there's thermal performance, which is about as good as you'll get for a 280mm AIO. There are better kits out there, but not at this price.

Should you buy the Arctic Liquid Freezer III 280 A-RGB?

Using a mid-tier or high-end processor from AMD and Intel with this CPU cooler will create a powerful system for gaming and other computing tasks. It's a good-looking cooler with numerous features, some of which are not present on more expensive competitor products. One of my favorite parts of this cooler is the removable block cap, which allows for easier maintenance of not only the VRM fan, should an issue arise but also makes the process of installing and removing the AIO easier than other coolers, although it's not perfect.

Arctic's Liquid Freezer III 280 A-RGB is a good-looking cooler with numerous features, some of which are not present on more expensive competitor products.

Where this CPU cooler may struggle is with more advanced Intel processors. These chips produce a lot of heat and it seems the AIO is not able to handle it to prevent them from thermal throttling and dropping clock speeds. I tested this AIO with an Intel Core i9-14900KS to see how well it would perform with a CPU that can draw more than 300W of power. Instead of seeing 6.2 GHz, I found the cooler to allow for a stable 5.7 GHz at mid-90 degrees Celcius running Cinebench. This may sound bad, but it's not terrible.

Modern CPUs from AMD and Intel have been designed to run as fast as the cooling solution will allow, so instead of pushing the CPU harder and filling out more of the available thermal headroom, processors now run at near-allowed maximum temperatures and coolers have to work to keep temperatures down but also combat thermal throttling and maintain stable clock speeds under boost. The Arctic Liquid Freezer III 280 A-RGB has a great pump and fans, but its relatively compact radiator can hit its thermal limit quicker than larger units.