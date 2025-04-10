Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 $90 $125 Save $35 This liquid cooler delivers plenty of performance at an affordable price. For a limited time, you can grab it for just $90 from Amazon. $90 at Amazon

The Arctic Liquid Freezer III is our top pick when it comes to liquid coolers for CPUs. We loved it because it delivered excellent thermal performance, offered a sleek design, and provided excellent value thanks to its great price. So when we saw the Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 on sale, we had to make sure to highlight it as part of our daily deals.

Although it's not the exact same setup, the Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 delivers nearly the same performance as the model we reviewed, but ditches the RGB for a price that usually comes in at $125. But for a limited time, we're seeing a rare discount that knocks it down to just $90, which makes it a perfect time to pick one up.

What makes the Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 great?

When it comes to compatibility, you're getting support for modern Intel and AMD chips, which is great if you're looking to upgrade the cooling setup on your current PC or buying it for an entirely new PC build. The liquid cooler comes with three Artic P12 Pro fans that deliver excellent cooling while also being extremely quiet, along with a 38mm-thick radiator.

Furthermore, you get the ability to really dial in the cooling thanks to the cold plate that can be adjusted so that it sits on the CPU's hot spot to ensure the best possible performance. There are also cables that will allow you to control the pump, VRM, and radiator fans individually. There's also integrated cable management that will ensure that this thing looks super clean when it's inside your case.

You really can't go wrong here because this liquid cooler really delivers when it comes to looks and performance. Of course, if you're looking to add some RGB goodness, then you'll want to go with the Arctic Liquid Freezer III 360 A-RGB, which is priced a little higher. Regardless of which one you choose, you'll be getting a fantastic cooler that's built to perform.