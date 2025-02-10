Despite their similar sizes and affordable prices, microcontrollers and single-board computers have vastly different specifications and use cases. After all, MCUs are designed for circuitry, automation, and embedded system projects, while SBCs are all-purpose devices better suited for tasks that require more computational prowess.

But what if you could combine the two systems for your project-building needs? So, here are five cool ideas you can bring to life by combining your Arduino microcontroller with a Raspberry Pi SBC.

5 Smart chess board

At last, a solid use-case for AI

Ever wanted to build a smart chess board where your AI opponents could move the pieces automatically? Turns out, you can combine the automation aspects of an MCU with a chess engine running on the Raspberry Pi.

Designed by ace tinkerer Lewis (DIY Machines), this incredible project involves connecting an LED roll, LLC, tactile push buttons, and wiring blocks to an Arduino Nano. The board as well as the chess pieces can be 3D printed, while the Raspberry Pi handles the software aspect with the Stockfish engine, Adafruit packages, and certain libraries for the tiny SSD1306 display board.

4 Weather station for Home Assistant

Monitor your environmental parameters with MCUs and SBCs