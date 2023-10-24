With computers, there are many different cables you'll need to use, from USB cables to HDMI cables to SATA cables to everything else. Some of the most important cables for a computer are EPS12V cables and PCIe cables, but what exactly are the differences between the two? Are they really any different at all, and if so, what are they actually used to do?

We've got answers to these questions. Read on to learn if EPS12V and PCIe cables are the same.

What are PCIe cables?

Source: StarTech

PCIe stands for Peripheral Component Interconnect Express, and it's a way to connect the various components of a computer together. If a CPU is a computer's brain, a motherboard is a computer's nervous system, connecting the brain to all the other parts of the system, and the primary mechanism through which a motherboard connects all these components is via PCIe connections. PCIe connections are used with graphics cards and modern SSDs as well as hardware like sound cards, Wi-Fi and Ethernet cards, and more.

However, PCIe connections generally come in the form of "slots" on your motherboard that can directly connect to something like a graphics card, so when people talk about PCIe cables, they're usually referring to PCIe power cables. A PCIe power cable is perhaps better described as a graphics card power cable, even if a graphics card is a PCIe device, as they are built to power graphics cards specifically, not any PCIe device. These cables usually come with small rectangular heads split into either six or eight pins, as you can see above.

What are EPS12V cables?

Source: Corsair

An EPS12V cable looks and functions very similarly to a PCIe cable, but instead of powering a graphics card, it powers your CPU. Visually, these cables can look the same as PCIe cables at a glance, but they are actually very different. Not only does the number of pins on an EPS12V cable differ from those on a PCIe cable, but the kind of pins on the cable differ, too. For example, an EPS12V cable will have ground pins and 12V pins in different spots than a PCIe cable. On top of that, the actual shape of the pins on EPS12V and PCIe cables differ as well.

This means that you actually won't be able to use EPS12V and PCIe cables interchangeably, even if you tried to, as they usually won't fit. This is a good thing, though, as if you did use these cables interchangeably, you risk damaging your components and frying your system.

Are EPS12V and PCIe cables the same?

While they serve a similar purpose and look pretty similar, they are not the same. When setting up a computer, take care to use your EPS12V cable to power your CPU and your PCIe cable to power your GPU. But don't worry too much, as even if you mistake one for the other, these cables won't fit into each other's slots. If you're connecting your PCIe cable to your GPU, and it doesn't go in easily, just make sure to check that you've got the right cable.

Now that you know how to power your CPU properly, make sure to check out the best CPUs, as well as the best gaming CPUs and the best thermal pastes, if you're looking for an upgrade.