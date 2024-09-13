Key Takeaways Apple's custom GPUs provide strong performance, but lack support for expansion beyond SoCs.

GPU performance scales based on combined chips, facing some overhead and limits to its scalability.

Developing dedicated Apple graphics cards may be necessary for users needing more power.

Apple Silicon has been an unqualified success for the tech company, with memory, CPU, and GPU all custom-made and combined into a single system on a chip. By and large, Apple customers seem happy with the performance on offer, but unlike Apple's Intel systems, there's no support for graphics cards to expand beyond the power Apple sells out of the box.

While Apple's best built-in GPUs are nothing to sneeze at, there are many enthusiast and professional use cases for better GPU hardware, and if Apple won't let Intel, AMD, or Nvidia into its new ecosystem, does that mean it will have to come up with its own cards?

How Apple scales GPU performance

As of the time of this writing, Apple Silicon GPU power, like everything else about the computer you buy, is determined at the point you pay for it. There's no upgrading of RAM or primary storage down the line. Each generation of Apple Silicon has a base chip, such as the M1, M2, M3, and M4 so far. That's the baseline, but Apple offers more performance by selling scaled-up versions of the base SoC. At the top of the stack, with the "Ultra" chips, two entire Max SoCs are "glued" together using an incredibly fast and wide edge connector system known as "Ultrafusion."

This is nothing like older attempts at multi-GPU setups such as Nvidia's SLI. From the software's perspective, there's just one GPU, and the delegation of graphics tasks is all handled by Apple's hardware and software such as the GPU drivers and graphics API.

Related Best graphics cards for Mini-ITX gaming PCs Ready for a small form factor gaming PC? If so, take a look at all the top GPUs we could find that'll fit in just about any case.

Scaling is an issue

While simply throwing more silicon at the problem is definitely a viable strategy, it does have some downsides.

For one, the GPU power on offer doesn't scale perfectly. When you have discrete GPUs, there's some performance lost to overhead. It also means that the most powerful GPU Apple can offer depends on how many entire system-on-a-chip modules it can combine.

I do foresee one solution where Apple could make a GPU block the size of, for example, a Pro chip, and then have something the size of a Max chip that's at least 50% GPU, but that might compromise some of the manufacturing benefits Apple currently enjoys.

It's not just pure silicon real-estate and interconnection overhead, there's a limit to how much heat and power you can put into a single chip package. Having multiple CPUs and GPUs combined into a single chip package can only go so far. It's similar to the challenge that current gaming consoles like the PlayStation 5 face, where the CPU and GPU combination package has to work within a thermal and power envelope of roughly 200W.

Related How to install an SSD in PlayStation 5 Installing an SSD in PS5 is fairly simple and it only takes a few minutes.

An Apple graphics card makes sense

The only current Mac that can physically accommodate a graphics card is the Mac Pro, although even if you put a card into a PCIe slot on a Mac Pro, nothing will happen.

So, you may think that this limits the customer base for an Apple graphics expansion card too much, but that doesn't take eGPUs into account or that Apple may launch other Macs with expansion slots in the future.

A dedicated Apple graphics card makes sense in the context where professional or enthusiast users need more GPU power than the best Apple can squeeze into an SoC, which is broadly similar to mid-range performance GPUs such as the Nvidia RTX 3070 and RTX 3080.

It also makes sense to develop dedicated GPU silicon for high-end MacBooks, and, of course, there are now many AI-related use cases for GPUs such as running Large Language Models (LLMs) and AI image generation. Current Apple Silicon models are capable of this as well, but not at the speed and scale serious users would need.

Gaming is really the weakest used. Although gaming on Mac has improved by leaps and bounds, it's not a main focus by a long shot and, in the case of gaming in particular, eGPUs aren't the best fit.

Thunderbolt might be the bottleneck

On the topic of eGPUs, one of the reasons they perform so poorly for gaming comes down to the bandwidth limits of Thunderbolt (or alternatives like OCuLink). Fortunately, that's set to change with Thunderbolt 5, which will likely make real-time 3D applications like video games viable.

However, bandwidth isn't that important for GPU tasks that run on the contents of the card's memory, such as AI tasks or GPU-accelerated video rendering, where you don't need to shift data between the CPU and GPU constantly. Most professional GPU workloads would be just fine running on eGPUs without much of a performance sacrifice.

Related Thunderbolt 5 could be the standard that make external SSDs and GPUs mainstream Connectivity was a focus of CES, with specifications like Wi-Fi 7 and Thunderbolt 5 being previewed. The latter could change up the PC accessory game.

Close

Apple might be targeting different customers now

The entire premise of my argument is based on the idea that Apple cares about the market segment that needs more GPU power than it can muster with an Ultra chip configuration. If the company doesn't bring out a discrete GPU solution, to me that's a signal they don't care to cater to that market segment anymore.

These are the people who traditionally used Macs for professional 3D rendering work, or high-end creative tasks such as big-budget video editing. Without graphics card support in computers like the Mac Pro or eGPU support for any of Apple's Thunderbolt-equipped systems, people will have no choice but to look elsewhere.