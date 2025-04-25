The motherboard is always one of those components that can easily hijack your PC budget without reaping any tangible benefits. For most people, gamers or otherwise, spending too much on a motherboard doesn't pay real dividends. Around $200 can get you everything you need on a modern motherboard without sacrificing performance, connectivity, or esthetics.

That said, for those who know what they're looking for and need the extra I/O ports, PCIe lanes, and Gen5 M.2 slots, plus overkill VRMs, advanced networking capabilities, high-end audio, and premium niceties like 7-segment debug displays and clear CMOS buttons, high-end motherboards are often the only choice. It all depends on the value a high-end board holds for your specific use case.

You don't need a high-end motherboard for a high-end experience

$300 should be the ceiling for most people