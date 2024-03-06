Key Takeaways A prebuilt PC is hassle-free; plug in and play - great for those without time for DIY.

Not all SI's are bad - good companies offer well-built PCs without issues.

Buying prebuilt isn't always a rip-off - can save money with the right specs and brands.

If you were to ask anyone who has built their PC whether you should buy a rebuild, there's a high probability you'll be met with the same response: "No." I'm here to dive into the world of PC building and system integrators (SI), the folk who put together prebuilt PCs, to see whether buying prebuilt systems is as bad as people say. Our own Tanveer Singh went into great detail about what makes a custom PC better than a prebuilt system, touching on a few ways the latter might make more sense, depending on what you're looking for.

A prebuilt PC is an easy purchase

Unbox, plug in, and you're good to go

There's not a lot that goes into buying a prebuilt system. Most SI websites will allow you to pick between a limited choice of available PC builds, clearly showing how many frames per second the configuration will be able to play specific games at various resolutions. This can prove invaluable if you're unfamiliar with GPU and CPU SKUs and won't be able to tell the difference between an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090, RTX 4060 Ti, and AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT.

The system is then assembled, tested, and shipped to your front door. After unboxing and removing any internal protective materials from the chassis, simply plugging in the PC and turning it on is all that's required, which makes buying a prebuilt PC one of the easiest ways to get up and running. And because an SI built the PC, there's a guarantee that everything will work as advertised. If there's an issue with the PC, there is usually a support team to lend a helping hand.

Building your PC alone is a great way to learn some new skills and troubleshoot issues that may arise, but not everyone has the time or the desire to work out problems themselves. Having a support team with the know-how is reassuring for those with limited PC-building experience. There's usually a system-wide warranty, which will be honored by the SI. Should a piece of hardware fail prematurely, you can work on a solution with the company. For a custom PC, you'd have to deal with an individual return merchandise authorization (RMA) with a manufacturer.

They're not terrible value anymore

You can get a good deal with a prebuilt PC

PC hardware continues to be either difficult to locate available stock or overpriced far above the MSRP (sometimes both). This was largely down to advancements in technology, a slowdown in the world economy through recent years, and a shortage of electronics. The supply chain issue has largely been addressed through demand remains high and companies continue to enjoy beefier margins. Take graphics cards as a frequent example of this with the latest AMD and Nvidia GPUs costing more than $1,000 for the best-in-class gaming component.

NZXT is a renowned brand within both the custom-built and prebuilt communities. The company offers three tiers for picking a prebuilt system. Player: One kicks off the range with Player: Two offering the best value, and Player: Three going all-out with some of the best off-the-shelf hardware. Starting at $749, the Player: One PC comes with an Intel Core i5-12400F, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 500GB SSD, and 16GB of DDR5-5200 RAM. Player: Two starts from $1,599 and doubles the storage, bumps the CPU up to AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, and upgrades the GPU to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070.

Player: Three is the range-topping system with a price tag of $2,299. This PC comes with an Intel Core i7-13700KF, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, 32GB of DDR5-5200, and the same storage capacity as Player: Two. The flagship system from NZXT also makes use of the excellent NZXT H9 Flow case. I priced all the hardware of each level as if I were to build the system from scratch and with today's pricing, here are my findings (including the price of Windows 11):

Player: One Player: Two Player: Three Prebuilt $749 $1,599 $2,299 Custom $821 $1,371 $1,917 Difference $72 -$228 -$382

Building a custom PC is cheaper with the more expensive configurations, taking into account the cost of Windows. The most affordable build couldn't compete against the price of the Player: One system. NZXT can take advantage of favorable licensing with Microsoft, not to mention using its hardware with available motherboards, coolers, and cases at the ready. It shows how system integrators aren't charging too much more than going it alone. Take into account support, warranty, and the ability to unbox and go, and this may be worth it for those who don't have the time to build a PC.

Not all system integrators are bad

Yes, some have more problems than others

There have been videos and reviews making the rounds covering system integrators, their practices, and the quality of work. The fine folk over at Gamers Nexus (video above) have reviewed a few prebuilt systems. Some of the companies didn't pass the test, namely Dell and Alienware, but other system integrators provided well-built PCs that worked without issue. Some systems may use proprietary parts, including the chassis, motherboard, and cooling. I'd always recommend against this to avoid restricting future upgrades and user serviceability.

Unfortunately, those that use proprietary parts may not state as such on their product pages, which makes it difficult for the less tech-savvy to work out which SI is the one to go for. Some reputable brands include NZXT BLD, Maingear, and iBuyPower. These companies use standard parts and can even use their own branded hardware with specific configurations. As well as dedicated prebuilt companies, there are also systems available from the likes of Corsair, Lenovo, and MSI. Shop around and see which system you like the look of.

If you simply want to play

Buying a prebuilt system is the way to go for those who don't know about building a PC of their own or the time to learn. It's also a better buy to get a PC built and delivered that's ready to go. You won't have to worry about it working, all the parts being compatible, having to install an operating system, or fitting a single cable. Simply unbox, unpackage, connect to an outlet, and you're ready to get going. System integrators such as NZXT can even include their hardware, offering better overall value.

There's no right or wrong answer, but a prebuilt PC isn't such a terrible proposition, so long as you buy a system that uses standard parts, making it possible to easily upgrade or replace parts at a later date.