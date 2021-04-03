Are you looking forward to Google’s custom chip for the Pixel 6?

Google’s Pixel 6 — and other future Pixel devices — will reportedly come equipped with the GS101 silicon, the company’s custom system on a chip (SoC). If true, it could shake up the status quo and further threaten Qualcomm’s dominance in the mobile market. We think it’s an exciting prospect, but we wanted to know: Are you looking forward to Google’s custom chip for the Pixel 6?

Using a custom SoC is likely cheaper than buying a chip from Qualcomm or Samsung, which could result in lower prices for 2021 Pixels. Having more tightly integrated software and hardware could elevate the speed, performance, and battery life of Google’s Pixel devices. Most importantly, it could also mean longer software support as Google — and not another silicon vendor — would have control over updating drivers. Apple’s lineup of iPhones, iPads, and Macs is a prime example of what can be achieved with more tightly integrated software and hardware.

Introducing a custom SoC could also allow Google to integrate its Titan M security chip and Visual Core, the latter of which allows for more advanced camera capabilities. Google’s Pixel lineup has always leaned on its camera prowess, and the potential for an even more powerful experience would surely bring attention away from Google’s more popular competitors.

The launch of GS101 could be the first step toward a future where all of Google’s Pixel smartphones are powered by a custom chip. Eventually, Google’s custom chips could power its own Chromebooks, too. As we mentioned, Apple has already been creating custom chips for its iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Soon, the Cupertino company’s entire Mac lineup will ditch Intel for its M-series chips.

At this point, the mounting evidence suggests it’ll be a matter of when, not if, Google introduces its own custom SoC. When that happens, what are you hoping to see? For those who have never owned a Pixel device, would a Pixel 6 equipped with the GS101 chip make you consider Google’s next smartphone? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments below.