Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle $300 $600 Save $300 A complete security system that will not only keep your home or office safe but will also be easy on the wallet thanks to the impressive 50% discount that's now in effect for a limited time. $300 at Best Buy

The Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera Security Bundle comes with everything you'll ever need to keep your home or office secure. The kit comes with three camera that can be mounted anywhere, rechargeable batteries for quick and easy replacement, anti-theft mounts, and a sign that lets those around you know that your place is being monitored by Arlo cameras. While this kit typically costs quite a bit coming in at $600, it's now on sale, with a discount that knocks 50% off. That means, for a limited time, you can score this security bundle for just $300 while the deal lasts.

When it comes to the cameras, you're getting crisp 160 degree video with a resolution of 2560x1440 pixels that's captured by a 4MP sensor. As far as video modes, you get three different options, with 2K, 1080p and 720p. The camera does have its own sensor to detect motion, and IR so that it can capture footage at night. As mentioned before, the camera can operate wirelessly, utilizing Wi-Fi, and the battery of the camera can last up to six months in the right conditions. You can use the included charging dock to recharge batteries.

As far as durability goes, the cameras are weather sealed, which means they will operate fine in harsh conditions like heavy sun and rain. The camera bundle can also connect to an app, making it easier to monitor your property while you're away. For the most part, this a very comprehensive bundle that includes everything you need. And at its current price, it's an absolute steal.