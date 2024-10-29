Key Takeaways Arm is playing hardball, threatening to cancel Qualcomm's license before they go to court.

Everyone loses if Arm revokes Qualcomm's IP license, impacting major companies and the tech industry.

The situation between Arm and Qualcomm is a no-win scenario with broader implications for technology.

Qualcomm held its Snapdragon Technology Summit this week, which is normally a joyous occasion in the tech world because it shows off the next flagship SoC that will be stuffed into smartphones, tablets, and possibly laptops over the next year. Except, this year was overshadowed by an escalation in the ongoing legal battle between Arm and Qualcomm. If you don't know already, Arm licenses out its core technology to other manufacturers, like Apple, Qualcomm, and others, to design custom chips based on the original IP.

Arm sued Qualcomm in 2022 over the acquisition of Nuvia (which also licensed Arm IP for custom cores), and a trial date is set for December. But that's seemingly not enough for Arm, who has given Qualcomm 60 days to respond (seemingly before the court date); otherwise, it will lose the ability to use Arm's IP. That's bad news for everyone, as Qualcomm makes roughly $39 billion a year using Arm IP, Arm makes money on licensing fees, and dozens of Android and Windows on Arm device makers are going to have to scramble for chips to power their devices. Maybe. Possibly. Okay, likely if the license is revoked, but is it actually going to happen?

Arm is playing hardball

Canceling Qualcomm's architectural license before their day in court

It's no coincidence that the 60-day period Arm gave Qualcomm to respond and settle the matter ends on December 16. That's also the date that both companies are due in court to argue their case and settle things legally. While Arm might have legal standing to threaten like this, I don't know any judge who would look kindly on the plaintiff threatening the defendant like this, and even if Arm follows through with the cancellation, there's no way the judge will side with Arm and its tactics.

While there are other CPU architecture alternatives, Arm has a virtual monopoly in the mobile space. Qualcomm, Samsung, Apple, and others license IP from Arm to make their custom cores, so the chances of your smartphone using their IP are high. This is monopolistic behavior and the statement Qualcomm put out in response to the 60-day timeline says as much:

This is more of the same from ARM – more unfounded threats designed to strongarm a longtime partner, interfere with our performance-leading CPUs, and increase royalty rates regardless of the broad rights under our architecture license. With a trial fast approaching in December, Arm’s desperate ploy appears to be an attempt to disrupt the legal process, and its claim for termination is completely baseless. We are confident that Qualcomm’s rights under its agreement with Arm will be affirmed. Arm’s anticompetitive conduct will not be tolerated.

Of course, Arm released its own statement not long afterward, sticking to its guns about the 60-day termination notice:

Following Qualcomm’s repeated material breaches of Arm’s license agreement, Arm is left with no choice but to take formal action requiring Qualcomm to remedy its breach or face termination of the agreement. This is necessary to protect the unparalleled ecosystem that Arm and its highly valued partners have built over more than 30 years. Arm is fully prepared for the trial in December and remains confident that the Court will find in Arm’s favor.

Note that the company references the upcoming court date in the statement, which is a bold move when they're essentially intimidating the other party involved.

Everyone loses in this situation

Arm, Qualcomm, Microsoft, and most Android manufacturers