Summary Arm demands a retrial over the Nuvia case after jury deadlock.

Qualcomm emerged victorious in two points of contention, but the third is up for retrial.

Uncertainty looms over the impact of the trial's outcome on Qualcomm's business practices.

The last week was a wild one for Qualcomm and Arm. 2024 has been rife with news of the two companies complaining about the other, and it came to a head in a big court case. Qualcomm managed to come out on top of most of the raised points, but one was still undecided and open for a retrial. Now, Arm has accepted that offer and gone ahead with a second round, despite the judge claiming it wouldn't achieve a whole lot.

Arm demands a retrial over the Nuvia case

As mentioned on X, Daniel Newman gives us a statement from Arm claiming that it wants to go back into the courtroom to settle the score:

If you need some catching up, the Qualcomm vs. Arm fight concluded on Friday. The case contained three points of contention that Arm had with Qualcomm:

Qualcomm's acquisition of Nuvia breached Arm's license. Qualcomm's use of Nuvia's tech in its chips breached Arm's license. Nuvia's actions breached Arm's license.

The first two points were settled on Friday, with the jury concluding that Qualcomm was right and didn't breach Arm's license. As such, Arm can't re-open those ones. However, the third point didn't come to a unanimous jury conclusion, which meant that it was open for a retrial. And while the judge claimed that a redo may just end in another mistrial, Arm wants to go for it once again.

It's uncertain as to how this will affect Qualcomm's business practices. It did win the two "big" cases, which will likely mean that it continue doing what it does best. However, if Arm wins the Nuvia case, it'll be interesting to see what happens next.