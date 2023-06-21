From wireless earbuds to VR headsets and everything in between, tech devices have experienced a noticeable increase in prices since the start of the pandemic. It started with the global chip shortage and then snowballed into increased manufacturing costs at multiple levels. Of course, smartphones are no exception to the rule, especially given the complex process of manufacturing its components, such as the chip inside. Any increase in the cost of production will invariably be passed down to the consumers, and if a recent report is to be believed, it looks like we are about to witness something that may affect smartphone pricing, courtesy of Arm.

Traditionally, the U.K.-based giant, which designs the architecture of the chips used in almost all smartphones, charges its client chipmakers a licensing fee to utilize its designs. This fee is calculated based on the final value of the chip, which ranges from 1–2%. However, according to a report by the Financial Times, Arm is planning on restructuring its business model with regard to collecting its royalty fees ahead of its IPO later this year, basing them on the final value of the device instead of the final value of the chipset. It must be noted that this report should be taken with a sizable pinch of salt until Arm officially confirms the news, but if it turns out to be accurate, the implications could be significant.

Tipping the balance

For starters, instead of the current arrangement between the chipmakers and Arm, each device maker now must have its own individual Arm-based license. Things get more interesting when it comes to companies that are both device makers and chipmakers, such as Samsung and Apple. Such companies already have long-term arrangements with Arm, which supposedly negates this requirement.

Of course, given the speculative nature of this report, we don't know any further details regarding how their prospective long-term arrangement compares with obtaining a direct license from Arm as a device-only maker. If it does benefit device and chip manufacturers, this could give companies like Apple and Samsung a serious competitive advantage over contenders like Xiaomi and Oppo. And if it favors device-only making vendors, it'll likely cause an uproar from the likes of Apple and Samsung toward Arm.

The effects of such decisions will definitely be felt by somebody in the chain, and it could be the case that device prices may rise in some way as a result.

One could argue that the latter situation could help Arm bring more parity to the market, getting every device maker company in line with what was being already done with the top dogs like Apple and Samsung. This would be actually beneficial for the industry, cleansing any seemingly unfair competitive advantage any vendor had before. But it could also be the case that it's essentially moving who foots the bill instead of increasing prices across the board.

Having said that, we can't be sure about Arm's true intentions, given we don't know the true nature of the report or what's going on inside the company. What we can be sure of, though, is that the effects of such decisions will definitely be felt by somebody in the chain, and it could be the case that device prices may rise in some way as a result, which in turn means that Arm would be making more money.

Shaking up the market

This brings us to the other side of the story: the consumer market. Assuming that there will be an increased cost of production for most smartphones, consumers will see increased prices across the board, from the relatively affordable midrange phones to the pricier flagship ones.

Part of the reason for such consequences is actually how good midrange smartphones have become. Midrange phones nowadays are not necessarily inferior to their flagship versions across the board, rather they are now trading blows. The most recent example is how the Pixel 7a cast a big shadow over its flagship sibling because it shares a lot of core features for a considerably lower price tag. Nowadays, recommending a midrange phone is no longer as far-fetched an idea as it used to be. We live in a world where the midrange Samsung Galaxy A54 is entitled to four major OS upgrades, which was notoriously one of the weak points of a midrange phone not so long ago. There are even budget Android phones that are more worthwhile than they used to be.

If smartphone prices are to creep up a bit more, it would only make sense to reconsider the options on the market. It's not like anything will be lost in the process of trickling down the tiers – high-end phones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra still hold an advantage when it comes to intensive tasks or sustained workloads But if the effect of diminishing returns was not felt already by some, then perhaps more people will feel them soon enough.

Niche markets feeling the pinch

It’s not like companies will bleed a lot of red ink overnight as their customers abandon their lineup of flagship phones. One of the markets that are still far from saturated is the more niche market of foldable smartphones. With prices already close to the $2,000 mark for a product like the new Google Pixel Fold, the foldable smartphones market will probably not be negatively impacted by potential increases. Competition in this relatively niche market is still tense, with Motorola heating up the competition with its latest Razr devices, after Google finally announced its much-anticipated Pixel Fold.

However, it could prove to be more challenging for other companies to make a belated entry to the market now that there is the possible increased overhead of obtaining a direct license from Arm and paying those fees. This could give the already-established vendors of foldable phones a nice cushion to rest on and cool the heat of potential competition from other companies. Reduced competition is never nice to the customers, ultimately, and that would be the case in a market that would benefit the most from the more heated competition.

Having said that, even the already-established manufacturers will not come out unscathed. Given how highly-priced phones in this category tend to be, there will potentially be a more substantial price hike in the price of foldable phones, especially the full-sized foldable ones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 more so than the flip phones. Again, we don't know about the specifics of this new royalty fee calculation method. Maybe it would only be a matter of simply transferring the burden of paying the license fees from one party to another. Until that is confirmed though, the seeping trend of these phones becoming cheaper and more accessible will be, at best, slowed down.

The domino effect

Source: Siemens

Of course, all these domino pieces could potentially start falling down if it wasn’t for Arm’s complete monopoly over the industry when it comes to owning the chip designs utilized by nearly every smartphone. Yet, it's difficult to figure out if we'll see the end of that, as breaking such a monopoly will present quite a challenge on many fronts. Assuming that there is a company with sufficient financial power to invest in popularizing its own architectures, which is quite a difficult task, it most probably will not be the only major obstacle.

As an example, Google recently announced its official support for RISC-V, a free and open alternative to Arm's ISA. While developers won't need to make a lot of changes for their apps to work on RISC-V in terms of Java code, they might still have more work to do if their apps make use of native code There are also concerns that RISC-V can lead to fragmentation, too.

Unless an easy enough development platform is provided to the developers, very few of them would be incentivized to pick up the new architecture and spend the effort to support it.

We have all seen how challenging this can be. Back in the day, Microsoft was trying to push its Windows Phone OS into the market, but a big reason why it was discontinued was due to how low the developer adoption rate was. Simply put, developers did not find it worth the effort to appeal to a relatively small user base.

Unless an easy enough development platform is provided to the developers, very few of them would be incentivized to pick up the new architecture and spend the effort to support it. The significance of that cannot be understated, as demonstrated by Apple’s endeavors prior to transitioning to Arm’s architecture on its laptops with its M-series SoCs, which took almost two years. In order to facilitate that, Apple had to provide developers with support for building apps in Xcode to avoid as many issues during the transition as possible, not to mention loaning developers with Mac mini powered by an A12Z chip, similarly based on Arm’s architecture.

While it must be noted that developers were probably already motivated to work on this transition given how relatively big the user base on macOS is, such a drastic transition would have taken much longer if it wasn’t for Apple’s support.

Arm pulling all the strings

Witnessing a monopoly over any industry is not new, but very few companies can boast about having a tight grasp on most of an entire market as much as Arm. Despite gaining official support from Google, we are yet to see RISC-V-based Android devices in the wild. With no other apparent threats to Arm's utter dominance, it's not the most surprising news to see it try and take advantage of that, especially after Nvidia's proposed acquisition of Arm collapsed.

We'll wait and see if Arm confirms the news, but one can't help but think about how much of an impact a simple decision can have on the entire market, with consumers being its biggest victims.

We've reached out to Arm for comment and will update you if we hear back.