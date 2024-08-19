Key Takeaways Arm may enter the gaming GPU market to challenge Nvidia's dominance.

Rumor suggests Arm is gearing up in Israel to produce powerful gaming GPUs.

Arm's move could shake up the gaming GPU market, but only time will tell who will dominate.

Nvidia and Arm have had a good relationship in the past, with the former almost buying up the latter back in 2022. Now, it seems that Arm is ready to join the fight against Nvidia in the GPU market. A recent rumor claims that Arm is gearing up its production to create powerful gaming GPUs in the future, and if it's true, it may add even more fire to an already-competitive market.

A recent rumor claims that Arm may enter the gaming GPU scene

As spotted by VideoCardz, the rumor appeared on the Israeli website Globes which cites a source "familiar with the matter." While Arm does dabble with graphics tech on the lower ends of the spectrum, the rumor states that the company has been gearing up its operations in Israel so it can get its foot in the gaming GPU market:

ARM is estimated to be employing about 100 chip and software development engineers, in its global graphics processing group at its development center in Ra'anana. At this stage, ARM is reportedly engaged in graphic processing for the video game market, and at the same time - as was the case with with Nvidia - the technology could also be used for AI processing, if and when ARM decides to fully enter the field.

The latter point is especially important, given how the AI boom caused Nvidia's worth to shoot up the ranks. It's gotten so bad that companies are banding up to take down Nvidia and cut off the AI scene's reliance on Team Green's hardware.

If the rumor is true, it does mean that the gaming scene is about to get a lot more interesting. Will Arm's graphics cards make their way into high-end gaming rigs, or will Nvidia continue to dominate the space? We'll have to wait and see.