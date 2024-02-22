Key Takeaways Arm is expanding into new markets beyond mobile, preparing to launch new CPU cores for high-performance computing.

Arm has specialized in power-efficient computing since it debuted decades ago, and it continues to expand based on recent technological developments. For example, the company has started exploring how its infrastructure can support 5G and memory-intensive work. Now, it’s preparing to launch new CPU cores as it looks to cater to a wider audience beyond mobile.

Arm has revealed its Neoverse N3, Neoverse V3, and Neoverse E3 CPU cores for high-performance computing, as well as low-power applications (via Tom’s Hardware). Additionally, the company is launching its Neoverse Compute Subsystems (CSS) geared toward chip designers who need pre-fabricated IP configurations. The new Neoverse series is expected to have a similar CPU core design to the Cortex-X5, but Arm has not confirmed details thus far (via Anandtech). Instead, the company has revealed other specs in regard to its CSS. For instance, the Neoverse CSS N3 will be able to support up to 32 cores, and it can drop down to 40W TDP — this makes it 20% more efficient than the N2 core on a performance-per-watt basis, according to Arm. In terms of the Neoverse V3 and CSS V3, the company is promising up to a 50% increase in per-socket performance. With up to 64 cores per cluster and 128 cores per socket, it looks to be well-suited for high-performance applications.

Arm also seems to be focused on developing its chiplet ecosystem, which has debuted as the Arm Chiplet System Architecture (CSA). With CSA, developers can customize their own system-on-a-chip, and it’s this audience that Arm hopes to attract over time. The company revealed a roadmap for its Neoverse series, showing that it already has codenames (“Vega” and “Ranger”) in place for future CSS initiatives. That being said, Arm appears to be ready to go all in on its goals for chip vendors, which could help bolster its success moving forward.