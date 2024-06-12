Key Takeaways Arm is trying to eliminate Qualcomm from Windows market, so it can introduce its own Cortex design.

Rumors suggest that Nvidia, MediaTek, and AMD may enter the Windows ecosystem soon with Arm chips.

Arm claims Qualcomm doesn't have a license for custom Arm chips, creating a legal battle between the two companies.

We're less than a week away from Qualcomm's Snapdragon X-series laptops hitting shelves, and it's kind of a big deal. There's been an elephant in the room since Apple started using Arm chips for Macs, and this is seen as the launch that will bring Windows to parity with that.

But there's another elephant in the room, at least depending on your perspective, which is that Arm Holdings and Qualcomm have been locked in a legal battle for some time over these very chips.

What does Arm want?

It's very anti-Arm

"Arm's claim against Qualcomm and Nuvia is about protecting the Arm ecosystem and partners who rely on our IP and innovative designs, and therefore enforcing Qualcomm's contractual obligation to destroy and stop using the Nuvia designs that were derived from Arm technology," an Arm spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

And there it is. Arm wants all Snapdragon X series chips destroyed. Or does it?

Firstly, let's be clear about what the company is calling for here. Qualcomm has laid the foundation for Windows on Arm. It's built out the ecosystem since the platform was announced at the end of 2016. Native apps like Chrome, Slack, and a whole bunch of others wouldn't exist if it weren't for Snapdragon PCs. What Arm is calling for is for Qualcomm to be eliminated from the market so that it can swoop in with its own Cortex designs.

And according to rumors, as well as what I'm hearing from my own sources, there are more Arm vendors coming to the Windows ecosystem. Rumor has it that Nvidia, MediaTek, and AMD all have their eyes on it, and a competitor could be entering the space as soon as CES 2025.

It's likely that a company like MediaTek would use Arm's own Cortex cores, which would be more lucrative for Arm, of course. It also allows the company to maintain a competitive advantage in a world where both Apple and Qualcomm have both moved on from Cortex designs because Arm wasn't offering what they needed.

It's all about licensing

Does Qualcomm have the rights to make its own Arm chips? No one knows

Basically, Arm says that Qualcomm doesn't have a license to make custom Arm chips, and Qualcomm is saying that it does. There are two kinds of Arm licenses. One is for using Cortex cores, which are designed by Arm, essentially as an off-the-shelf part. The other kind of license lets you build whatever you want, as long as it follows the Arm instruction set.

Apple and Qualcomm are doing the latter.

Arm has always been pretty public about the fact that it prefers companies to use Cortex cores. Custom chips mean companies like Qualcomm can make a better Arm chip than Arm, and it can't make the old Apple excuse anymore, which was always that it was about optimizing for the full stack from hardware to software.

Qualcomm bought a company called Nuvia to do this, and it originally used Nuvia's architectural license. Arm's argument is that the Nuvia license was canceled when it was taken over by Qualcomm. A new deal would have to be negotiated if that holds up in court.

So, there you have it. Arm wants Qualcomm to stop shipping the product it's been contesting, but to be honest, that's not usually how these things end. It's unlikely that any product will be delayed from hitting shelves. These cases tend to end with one company giving a bucket of cash to the other, and everyone moves on.

Snapdragon X PCs are slated to launch on June 18, with a total of 14 products from seven OEMs, including Microsoft, HP, Dell, Lenovo, Samsung, Asus, and even Qualcomm. Acer also has a product ready to go in mid-July.