Back in 2012, the progenitor Raspberry Pi board brought the Arm architecture to the forefront of the SBC market. Since then, Arm devices have ruled the Single-Board Computer domain with an iron fist, with most manufacturers utilizing the energy-efficient architecture in their offerings.

But with x86 boards hitting the consumer market, Arm systems have a major contender vying for the SBC throne. If you’re having a hard time deciding on the ideal architecture for your tiny tinkering companion, here are some major differences between x86 and Arm SBCs.

Pricing