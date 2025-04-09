ARRIS Surfboard mAX W121 $68 $115 Save $47 Grab this Arris mesh system for less as it drops to its best price for a limited time. $68 at Amazon

Mesh routers are great if you're looking to get the best wireless connection possible in your home or office. But there's just one problem, which is that a lot of mesh systems can be quite pricey, which can deter you from upgrading your current router setup. Luckily, we've spotted this great deal on an Arris system that provides good speed and also range. Best part, it's just $68 thanks to this steep discount that knocks 41% off its retail price.

Related 4 reasons you should use a mesh network instead of a Wi-Fi extender Don't get stuck in the past, consider upgrading to a mesh network instead of using the band-aid of a Wi-Fi extender in your home.

What's great about this Arris Surfboard mAX W121 mesh system?

If you've been looking into a new router, chances are you've heard about Arris. For the most part, Arris makes some pretty good products, and offers a wide range of reliable options. The Surfboard mAX W121 mesh system comes with two devices, and can cover up to 5,500 square feet, while also providing internet speeds of up to 6.6Gbps.

For the most part, this is going to be a fantastic system for most people. In addition to the Wi-Fi 6 coverage, you get four Ethernet ports that will allow you to wire in connections as well. And just in case you need more coverage, you can expand this system up to three mAX devices. The good part is that it's easy to set up, using an app that can be downloaded onto your phone or other compatible devices. The app can also help you customize the network as well.

For the most part, you really can't go wrong here with this Arris system. It's easy to use and priced affordably. And while pricing can range, this is the cheapest that we've seen this model, making it the perfect time to pick it up if you need it. Just be sure you're quick because a promotion like this won't be around forever.