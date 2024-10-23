Key Takeaways Intel Arrow Lake may have serious stability issues, claims a tech tuber.

Multiple sources report constant blue screening and game problems with the chip.

Intel is reportedly scrambling to address the microcode issue before Arrow Lake releases.

We've only just gotten over Intel's Raptor Lake instability issues, but if early reports about Arrow Lake are to be believed, we're about to see another round of issues. A tech YouTuber claims they have talked to people familiar with the chip, and things aren't looking good. If what he says is true, Arrow Lake has some serious issues that need to be addressed quickly before they do too much damage.

Intel Arrow Lake chips may have stability issues

The news was broken by tech tuber Moore's Law Is Dead, who posted a video explaining what people are saying about Arrow Lake. Right now, things sound dire:

The worst part about Arrow Lake is, according to every single tech tuber and game developer I spoke to who has their hands on it, the thing doesn't work. [...] I've had other people tell me that they've had constant blue screening issues, and even issues with games booting them out of online servers, because the Ultra 9 was detected as running some kind of cheating code even though it wasn't. It's so bad that I happen to know that multiple reviewers are even wondering if there's a hardware flaw in Arrow Lake causing these instability problems.

The tech tuber claims he reached out to Intel to ask it about these problems, and the chip giant confirmed that they knew about the issue. The engineers claimed it may be a microcode issue, similar to the one we saw slowly destroying Raptor Lake chips. Moore's Law Is Dead reports that Intel is "scrambling right now to do damage control right now" to get things fixed as soon as possible.

If the reports are true and Intel does have a microcode issue on its hands, it should hopefully be contained a lot easier than the prior Raptor Lake problems. During that era, the chips had already been sold long before a game developer spotted the issue. Now that the alert has been raised before release, Intel has some time to get out a patch before the damage is done, even if the said release date is tomorrow.