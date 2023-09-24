The English Premier League has many fierce rivalries, but none fiercer than the ones between the London-based teams. This week, it's Tottenham Hotspur being hosted at Arsenal's Emirates Stadium and the action on the pitch promises to be a scorcher

Going into this match, the Gunners will be riding a high from their 4-0 win over PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Will that be enough of an edge to win on home ground? Both of these teams are so far undefeated in this Premier League campaign, so it was only a matter of time before the win streak ended.

When and where?

The London derby between Tottenham and Arsenal is set to kick off on Sunday, September 24. Coverage begins at 9 a.m. ET, 6 a.m. PT, and 2 p.m. GMT for those looking to tune in from around the world.

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham from anywhere

Whether you're a big sports fan or just have weekly shows that you don't want to miss, traveling can throw off your routine big time. Not all channels are available everywhere, and local programming will vary based on where you are. Don't worry, though, a VPN can help get easy access to all your favorite shows in just minutes. Using one of the best VPNs is an easy way to not only change your location virtually, but also to add an extra layer of security to your internet connection, which is especially useful when traveling.

Using a VPN service makes it simple to change your location in just a few clicks. Once you're locations are properly set, you'll be able to access all the programming that you're looking for, whether it's a new show or sporting event.

How to stream Tottenham vs Arsenal in the US

If you're in the US and want to tune in and watch Tottenham at Arsenal live, Peacock Premium is your best bet. The event is streaming exclusively on Peacock in the US, and that makes it the only place you can see the rivalry unfold on the pitch. You can sign up for just a month of access, but you'll want to remember to cancel it before the renewal date, or else you'll be billed for a second one. It doesn't matter if you pick the Premium plan, which is ad-supported and costs $6 a month, or the Premium Plus plan with no ads, at double the cost of $12 per month. Either will carry the game--the only difference is that one will give you regularly scheduled commercial breaks, whether you want them or not.

Source: Peacock Peacock Peacock is the only place to catch this Premier League grudge match in the US, and it doesn't matter if you're subscribed to the ad-supported tier or the ad-free one, the game will still be available. See at Peacock

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal in the UK

In the UK, your best bet is to try and catch the match live by tuning in and watching it on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Football. Both subscription channels will be starting their coverage at 1 p.m. BST. You can also use the Sky Go app if you're a subscriber and stream the match from anywhere with an internet connection. Of course, that means you need a Sky box, and subscription, and an additional subscription to Sky Sports. Nobody said being a sports fan would be cheap.