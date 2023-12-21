Arzopa S1 Table $75 $130 Save $55 If you're looking for a lightweight and compact monitor that you can take with you while you're on the go, then this Arzopa portable monitor is going to be for you. Right now, for a limited time, you can score a major discount on this monitor that knocks $55 off. Just make sure you clip the $20 digital coupon to save. $75 at Amazon

This Arzopa 15.6-inch portable monitor is more affordable than ever, with a recent discount that drops the price by 42% for a limited time. While it normally costs $129.99, this latest promotion brings it down to just $95.17, and there's even a digital coupon that knocks an additional $20.

For reference, this brings it down to its lowest price for the year, making it a great time to buy if you were thinking about expanding your current monitor setup. While you can get by with a single monitor, adding another screen to your work flow can make a world of difference.

What's great about the Arzopa 15.6-inch portable monitor?

Although this type of setup is easy to achieve if you're sitting at a desk, it's a little bit harder if you're someone that's constantly on the go. Luckily, portable monitors exist and over time, they've gotten a lot better. This model allows you to plug in your compatible device using a single USB-C cable, which is extremely convenient.

When it comes to the finer details, the Arzopa monitor comes in at 15.6 inches and has a resolution of 1080p. It utilizes an IPS anti-glare panel, which means that you'll be getting excellent viewing angles, making it perfect for presentations. While you won't be able to use this under direct sunlight, its 300 nits of brightness should be more than enough for indoor environments.

Since it is a portable monitor, it's great for taking it with you on trips thanks to its slim size, coming in at just 0.3 inches. Furthermore, it's also lightweight, coming in at just 1.7 pounds. You'll also get great durability here with its aluminum body, and it also comes with a protective cover as well.

And while it doesn't have the highest refresh rate, 60Hz should be more than enough for most uses. In addition to the visuals, the monitor also packs speakers too. This makes it perfect for consuming media on the go as well. As mentioned before, you only need a single USB-C cable, which supplies power and output.

That means you can plug into a laptop, but it can also be used with a smartphone, tablet, and game console too. As far as connectivity, the monitor has two USB ports, and one mini HDMI port. It also comes with one USB-C to USB-C cable, one USB-C to USB-A cable, a mini HDMI to HDMI cable, and the aforementioned protective cover.

Why buy the Arzopa 15.6-inch portable monitor?

The best reason to buy the Arzopa monitor is its price. You really can't beat the $75 price tag, and while it isn't the best portable monitor out there, it certainly isn't going to be the worst. With that said, this is a monitor that's going to be best suited for office work or watching movies.

If you're looking to get gaming down on this, it'll work, but you might want to step up to a portable monitor with a higher refresh rate. While these are a touch more expensive, you're often going to see better results thanks to the aforementioned refresh rate and higher resolution.

Again, the Arzopa is an excellent buy with great qualities, so if this is your first portable monitor, or you just want to try something new, you're going to get excellent value with this deal. Just make sure you clip the $20 coupon before checking out to drop the price down to $75.14.