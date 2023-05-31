Arzopa Portable Monitor 15.6” $76 $190 Save $114 A wonderful portable 15.6-inch monitor that can do it all and comes in priced at under $80. $76 at Amazon

Display technology has come a long way, and if you need to expand your current desktop or laptop setup, there are plenty of options when it comes to great portable monitors. While some options can be quite expensive, we've found a deal that's so good, you won't be able to pass it up. The Arzopa 15.6-inch portable monitor is usually priced at $190, but has now received an incredible discount that knocks it down to just $96. And what makes this deal even better is that for a limited time, there's a digital coupon that knocks it down $20 more, bringing the total price to just $76.

When it comes to portable monitors, there are a few things that you're looking for, like versatility and display quality. As you can probably guess from the product name, the Arzopa comes with a 15.6-inch screen that has a resolution of 1080p, a 60Hz refresh rate, weighing in at 1.44lbs, and measuring in at 0.35 inches thick. It's an IPS display with support for HDR, which means it'll look good from all viewing angles and provide excellent colors and contrast.

And since it has a variety of different connections like HDMI and USB-C, you'll be able to connect to virtually any type of product. That means you can feel confident knowing that you can easily connect to a smartphone, laptop, PC, and even game console. While you're getting a thin and light package, the screen comes with a carrying case that can double as a stand. For the most part, this is a pretty good portable monitor that offers everything that you would need, but also doesn't break the bank. Be sure to grab it while you can, and make sure you select the $20 off coupon before adding it to your cart.