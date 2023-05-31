Arzopa Portable Monitor 15.6” $86 $130 Save $44 A wonderful portable 15.6-inch monitor that can do it all and comes in priced at $86. $86 at Amazon

Display technology has come a long way, and if you need to expand your current desktop or laptop setup, there are plenty of options when it comes to great portable monitors. While some options can be quite expensive, we've found a deal that's so good, you won't be able to pass it up. The Arzopa 15.6-inch portable monitor is usually priced at $130, but with a new coupon code that knocks $44 off, you can now grab this device for just $86.

When it comes to portable monitors, there are a few things that you're looking for, like versatility and display quality. As you can probably guess from the product name, the Arzopa comes with a 15.6-inch screen that has a resolution of 1080p, a 60Hz refresh rate and weighs in at 1.44lbs. Furthermore, you're getting a relatively slim monitor, measuring in at 0.35 inches thick. Since it has an IPS display with support for HDR, colors will look good, and it'll stay consistent from all viewing angles.

And since it has a variety of different connections like HDMI and USB-C, you'll be able to connect to virtually any type of product. That means you can feel confident knowing that you can easily connect to a smartphone, laptop, PC, and even game console. While you're getting a thin and light package, the screen comes with a carrying case that can double as a stand. For the most part, this is a pretty good portable monitor that offers everything that you would need but also doesn't break the bank.

If you're looking for an alternative, you can also go with this Arpoza model that offers a little better quality when it comes to its panel, offering richer colors thanks to support for 8-bit color and sRBG. This model normally comes in priced at $170, but is now discounted to $110 and there's an additional coupon that knocks $10 off. Regardless of which model you choose, you're going to get a great product, especially if you're looking to expand your setup while on the go.