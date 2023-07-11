Portable monitors are a godsend for users who need a secondary monitor while on the move. With their slim designs, they serve as the perfect companions for on-the-go productivity. They consume significantly less power when compared to traditional monitors and their compatibility with most devices, including gaming consoles and smartphones, allows you to use them for entertainment purposes while traveling.

ARZOPA’s A1 Gamut Slim and G1 Game are two popular portable monitors designed to increase your efficiency. With their prices being vastly reduced ahead of Prime Day, now's the perfect time to up your productivity with a new portable screen!

Arzopa G1 Game

Normally priced at $190, the ARZOPA’s G1 Game display is now available at $150, bringing its cost down by 21%. It boasts an extremely high refresh rate of 144Hz, and its IPS panel ensures the overall image quality remains consistent when viewed from different angles. Besides its blue light filter, the G1 Game uses flicker-free technology to reduce eye fatigue, while providing a wide color gamut and expanded brightness levels thanks to its 100% sRGB color coverage and HDR support.

Arzopa G1 Game $150 $190 Save $40 The ARZOPA G1 Game is a high-quality FHD portable screen designed for gamers. Its 144Hz refresh rate reduces input latency, while its anti-glare IPS display panel ensures higher visual clarity over a wide range of viewing angles. $150 at Amazon

Arzopa A1 Gamut Slim

Similarly, the smaller ARZOPA A1 Gamut Slim is on sale for $85, making it the perfect choice if you don’t want to spend over $100 on a portable screen. While retaining most of the features of the G1 Game, the A1 Gamut Slim sacrifices refresh rate and screen size for a compact and lighter design. Weighing less than 500 grams, it can double as a secondary display for your laptop when you’re away from your desk, and its small size allows it easily fit inside most laptop sleeves.

ARZOPA A1 Gamut Slim $80 $159 Save $79 ARZOPA's A1 Gamut Slim is an ultra-slim full-HD portable screen that's compatible with most devices thanks to its mini-HDMI and USB Type-C connections. It features an anti-glare IPS display panel with a blue light filter and comes with a foldable magnetic bracket that can be used to prop it up in portrait or landscape orientations. $80 at Amazon

Which one should you choose?

Both of ARZOPA’s portable screens offer similar features and only differ when it comes to refresh rates and screen size. So, if you’re on the lookout for a portable monitor that provides smoother visuals while gaming, I’d suggest picking up the G1 Game, which offers a 144Hz refresh rate and is as big as a typical laptop screen. Otherwise, you can pick up the A1 Gamut Slim if you value portability over all else. Really, you can’t go wrong with either of these displays.