It's 2024, and pretty much everyone who uses a computer to get things done is starting to embrace the dual-monitor lifestyle. It's superior for productivity, full stop. While many use dual-monitor workstations at home, finding the right portable monitor for travel and on-the-go use is a bit trickier. Some are way too expensive, and others are available at prices that simply feel too good to be true. The Arzopa monitors I've spent the last few weeks reviewing definitively fall into the latter category. In fact, I was first exposed to them after they went viral on the TikTok Shop of all places, before the company hit my inbox offering a review sample.

To say that I entered this review with a bit of skepticism would be an understatement. I mean, there's no way a TikTok monitor can be good — can it? In the end, I was surprised and impressed by both the 16.1-inch gaming monitor and the 15.6-inch travel monitor I tested. They're not the absolute best portable monitors, but they offer unparalleled value for your money. Plus, there are some features I love, such as a fantastic kickstand, great controls, and superb connectivity. If you want a portable monitor for around $100 or $200, the Arzopa travel and gaming monitors are fantastic options.

About this review: Arzopa sent us two of its portable monitors for review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Value pick Arzopa 16.1-inch 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor An affordable portable gaming monitor 8 / 10 $100 $180 Save $80 Arzopa's 144Hz portable gaming monitor performs better than you'd expect considering its low price tag. It's a great value buy for people who want a high refresh rate display on the go. Pros 144Hz refresh rate and color accuracy will be good for gamers

Built-in kickstand is small but sturdy, making this monitor great for tight spaces

Connectivity is a breeze with 2x USB-C and 1x Mini HDMI Cons 1080p resolution lets you pixel-peep

Build quality could be more premium $170 at Amazon $100 at Arzopa

Travel monitor Arzopa 15.6-inch Portable Monitor You get a lot for a little with this monitor 7.5 / 10 $76 $120 Save $44 This 15.6-inch portable monitor from Arzopa is a basic 1080p option. It doesn't have a high refresh rate or great color accuracy, but it gets the job done for around $100. Pros It covers all the basics for a low price

USB-C and Mini HDMI allow this monitor to connect to basically anything

I love the kickstand Cons Color accuracy could be better

Bumping the refresh rate to even 90Hz would go a long way $76 at Arzopa $130 at Amazon

Pricing, specs, and availability

Arzopa is a budget monitor, peripheral, and accessory brand that makes a few different kinds of portable monitors. I reviewed the 16.1-inch 144Hz gaming monitor, which retails for $180 and is available at Amazon and on Arzopa's website. There's also the 15.6-inch monitor that I tested, which goes for $120 from Arzopa and Amazon. However, at the time of writing, Arzopa is offering some pretty good discounts. The gaming monitor is down to $100, while the travel monitor is down to just $76.

If you're looking for a deal, check to see if there are Amazon coupons to clip. We saw a $20 coupon available at the time of writing.



Arzopa 16.1-inch 144Hz Portable Gaming Monitor Arzopa 15.6-inch Portable Monitor Screen Size 16.1 inches 15.6 inches Resolution FHD 1080p 1080p Max. Refresh Rate 144Hz 60Hz Brightness 300 nits 300 nits Speakers Built-in Speakers(1W*2) Built-in Speakers(1W*2)

Design

Somehow, these two portable monitors look virtually identical

Close

Looking at these two monitors side-by-side, it'll be tricky to tell the difference between them. Although the 16.1-inch gaming monitor is larger, you wouldn't know that from the eye test. That model and the smaller, 15.6-inch travel monitor look nearly identical, even close up. They both feature a basic rectangular design made out of black plastic, with a few silver accents. The bezels are largest around the bottom, and they're asymmetrical. There's an Arzopa logo at the bottom center of the portable monitor, and that's arguably the biggest design misstep here. These monitors would've looked better without any visible branding.

I actually think that the plastic build and large bezels of the Arzopa monitors are a good thing.

It's easy to drag the plastic build of these monitors, as plastic is often associated with lower-quality products. I actually think that the plastic build and large bezels of the Arzopa monitors are a good thing. The plastic display covering means that it won't scratch or crack as easily as glass might, and the large raised bezels keep the screen safe from damage. Let me reinforce this point: I've tested many portable monitors at various price points, and the only one that broke on me was made of aluminum and glass — not plastic.

Related Jsaux FlipGo Portable Dual Monitor review: I really like it, but there's plenty to improve Parts of the FlipGo monitor feel like, well, a Kickstarter project. But I still enjoyed using it for unmatched productivity on the go.

I'd compare the design of these portable monitors to the Jsaux FlipGo monitor I reviewed earlier this year. It's not flashy, and it won't look as good as more expensive products. However, the Arzopa monitors are thin, light, and they look like they'll hold up well over time. At this price point, I think that's about all you can ask for.

Display

Pretty good, as soon as you account for the price

You'll notice that the display quality of the Arzopa monitors looks different throughout the photos in this review, and that's indicative of real-world performance. The monitors have a matte, anti-glare display covering and an IPS LCD panel with a 300-nit brightness rating. That means they'll look really good in favorable lighting conditions, like in the photo above, which was snapped in a shaded area on a sunny morning.

Now, take a look at this photo of the Arzopa portable monitor. It was taken in more direct sunlight on the same rooftop as the first photo, this time with no shade and off-angle positioning. You can see that the monitor looks noticeably dimmer with a loss of clarity and contrast on the display. This is not something that's unique to the Arzopa portable monitor — most matte LCDs will have this problem. However, you might not want to buy this monitor if you plan to use it outdoors most of the time.

It's great inside and in the shade, though. The 300-nit rating makes the Arzopa displays "bright enough," and the 1080p resolution is good enough too. I think the display quality you get for the price is unmatched when it comes to these portable monitors. One thing to note is that the Arzopa monitors will default to an extremely low brightness level when they're first plugged in. You'll want to crank up the brightness level with the built-in rocker to get the best experience.

I think the display quality you get for the price is unmatched when it comes to these portable monitors.

I'm lumping the display quality of these two monitors together because they both use the same IPS LCD technology, and they both feature 1080p resolutions. However, the gaming version has a few advantages over the travel version. It comes with a 144Hz display that'll be more responsive, while the travel one has a 60Hz display. The travel monitor should still be fine for productivity, but if you're used to higher refresh rate displays, you might want to spring for the gaming model. Additionally, the gaming model has better color accuracy, so that's something to consider.

Daily use

Connectivity options and the built-in kickstand are game changers