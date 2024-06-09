Key Takeaways Xbox's new acquisitions may not guarantee success if they don't support their studios properly.

Studio closures like Arkane Austin can lead to disappointed fans and unclear strategies for Xbox.

Xbox's focus on blockbuster titles may hurt smaller studios, raising concerns for the future of Game Pass.

While gaming PCs and PC handhelds are on the rise, Microsoft has been struggling to compete in the console space since 2013. Things started looking up when they introduced Xbox Game Pass, a subscription service often dubbed “The Netflix of games.” The brand then acquired ZeniMax Media (parent company of Bethesda) and Activision Blizzard to add more value to the service.

That means Xbox is now the home to major franchises like Call of Duty, Diablo, The Elder Scrolls, and Fallout. This is great, but purchasing a bunch of studios can only get you so far. Things get even worse when you don’t lay down the proper groundwork for studios to succeed. There have been mass layoffs, studio closures, underwhelming releases, and more. It’s a gigantic mess, so let’s take a look at what all of this means for the company and passionate Xbox fans.

Studio Closures

Game development can be a dark place

The events of May 2024 were the main inspiration for this article. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, Xbox emailed employees on May 7 informing them that Tango Gameworks, Arkane Austin, and Alpha Dog Games are being shut down. All three studios were a part of ZeniMax Media, the company acquired by Microsoft in 2021.

What does that mean? Well, the developers won’t be able to develop or release new games in the foreseeable future, at least not under the same studio names. A studio closure means teams are disbanded, and the infrastructure and resources that were a part of the studio no longer exist.

That in itself is a gut punch, as Arkane Austin was an incredibly talented studio that worked on games like Dishonored and Prey. As for Tango Gameworks, they were the minds behind games like The Evil Within and Hi-Fi Rush. While these studios closing is bad enough, Xbox’s contradictory statements add further fuel to the fire.

Mixed and vague messaging

Corporate talk rarely goes well

Just a day after these studio closure announcements, head of Xbox Game Studios, Matt Booty, held a town hall meeting to explain the situation. In the meeting, Booty said, “We need smaller games that give us prestige and awards.” In case you’re not aware, that’s exactly what Tango Gameworks did with Hi-Fi Rush. It is an experimental rhythm-based action game that had zero marketing. Despite that, the game became one of those smaller titles that gave Xbox the commercial and critical success they wanted.

Shutting down a studio that they’re happy with makes no sense. The developers managed to meet all the expectations Xbox had, and more, but it still wasn’t enough. In a Bloomberg interview, the President of Xbox Sara Bond said the following when asked about Tango Gameworks’ closure:

We look at each studio, each game team, and we look at a whole variety of factors when we’re faced with sort of making decisions and trade-offs like that. But it all comes back to our long-term commitment to the games we create, the devices we build, the services, and ensuring that we’re setting ourselves up to be able to deliver on those promises.

The response is vague and completely dances around the matter at hand. You can watch the full interview on YouTube and read the backlash in the comments for yourself.

The Arkane Austin situation

Another legendary studio gone

Arkane Austin is the secondary studio of the French video game developer, Arkane. The team worked on Prey, a fantastic immersive sim game that takes place in space. Immersive-sim is a genre that Arkane excels at, as is evident with games like Dishonored and Deathloop.

So what happens when you force a studio to make a live service game that they don’t want to make? You get Redfall — an empty, unenjoyable game with bland missions and repetitive games. It was one of the worst-reviewed games of 2023 and a massive commercial flop. The worst part is that it’s not bad because the developers are untalented, it’s bad because no one wanted to make Redfall in the first place.

A report from Bloomberg states that almost 70% of the employees who worked on Prey left Arkane during the development of Redfall. The studio was constantly understaffed, and while ZeniMax recruited Roundhouse Studios for assistance, it wasn’t enough. Arkane has never worked on a first-person multiplayer shooter, and their inexperience in the genre showed.

Redfall failed because of the decisions made by upper management. It had an identity crisis, as management would often offer conflicting visions of what they wanted from the game. Their under-staffing issues and Arkane’s reluctance to eagerly work on the game did not help.

An unclear strategy

Xbox doesn't seem to know what it's doing

Close

You can’t just throw money at a problem and make it go away. Unfortunately, it seems like that’s what Xbox has been doing for a while now. They’ve bought massive conglomerates like Activision and Zenimax, but also smaller studios like Ninja Theory and Double Fine Productions. This acquisition spree now seems like an attempt to compete with PlayStation by forming a monopoly, but without nurturing studios or fostering their creative spirits.

Remember how Xbox previously said that they needed smaller games to succeed? Well, in the same town hall meeting, Matt Booty said the following:

“These changes are grounded in prioritizing high-impact titles and further investing in Bethesda’s portfolio of blockbuster games.”

Xbox Game Pass relies on diverse games from both larger and smaller studios. While it makes sense that Xbox wants to focus on big-budget blockbuster games, this means that smaller games like Pentiment or Hi-Fi Rush might have a lower success rate. They already aren’t giving these smaller studios much support, and it feels like it might get worse moving forward.

The main issue is that Xbox has spent way too much money on acquiring all these studios. They somehow now need these studios to create titles that succeed. If they don’t, they’ll have to shut them down. Unfortunately, with all these bad management decisions and an unclear vision, how they’re going to succeed is tough to tell.

What does all this mean for the fans?

As someone who has enjoyed Game Pass since 2018, it’s disappointing to see my favorite studios getting the axe. On top of that, blockbuster first-party releases from Xbox Studios haven’t been all that great. Halo Infinite had a terrible launch, Starfield was a bit underwhelming, and Hellblade II had a very mixed reception.

It feels like we Xbox fans haven’t had much to celebrate in a long time. Beyond that disappointment, there’s also a sense of confusion. It feels like Xbox is chasing trends and buying up studios instead of fostering a creative identity. What exactly is the plan here?

Maybe these acquisitions are part of a bigger vision, and all the remaining talented studios will lead to a resurgence of great games. However, seeing how Xbox is acting in 2024, it’s very difficult to have faith in the platform. Maybe their upcoming handheld will earn them some goodwill again.