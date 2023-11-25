ASRock PHANTOM GAMING monitor $290 $380 Save $90 Don't miss out on this great gaming monitor that offers plenty of things to love, now priced at just $290 for a limited time. $290 at Newegg $290 at Walmart

Cyber Monday is here bringing plenty of great deals on laptops, SSDs, and more. But if you've been on the hunt for a fantastic gaming monitor that isn't going to break the bank, this AsRock 34-inch curved gaming monitor is going to be for you.

In addition to its sheer size and fantastic specifications, you're also getting it at a price that's really hard to beat. For a limited time, you can pick up this model for a steal, with the discounted price coming in at $289.99, which is $90 off retail.

What's great about the ASRock 34-inch gaming monitor?

There's a lot to love about this monitor with its large 34-inch ultrawide panel with a resolution of 3440x1440. In addition to an expansive view, you're also going to get impressive colors and contrast with support for HDR, and an immersive experience thanks to the 1500R curvature.

Furthermore, the monitor also provides extreme performance thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, which is perfect for those that want to get the best experience possible when gaming. In order to keep things running smooth, the monitor also offers support for AMD FreeSync Premium, which reduces screen tearing when things get intense.

Perhaps one unique feature of this monitor is that it has built-in Wi-Fi antennas. ASRock claims that you'll get a better signal by connecting to the monitor directly, which is usually situated higher than the PC, since it's on top of the table. As far as connectivity goes, you're going to get a DisplayPort, HDMI, and 3.5 audio jack.

Overall, you can't ask for much more, and now that it's priced at just $289.99, this is an absolute steal. Just be sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long. You can now grab it direct from Newegg or pick it up from Newegg on Walmart's website. Regardless of which option you choose, you'll get an extended return policy and the option to price match until January.