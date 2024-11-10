ASRock 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor $199 $380 Save $181 An affordable gaming monitor that offers plenty of features and performance. Right now, this monitor is down to just $199 for a limited time. $199 at Newegg

If you're looking to maximize your desk space and screen real estate at the same time, then going with an ultrawide monitor or two monitor setup is going to be great solution. Of course, if you're not looking to spend a lot of money, chances are that these options may be out of reach. Luckily, we've managed to find a great deal on a 34-inch ultrawide monitor that delivers when it comes to image quality and performance.

For a limited time, grab this ASRock ultrawide gaming monitor for just $199, which is a discount of 47% off its original price. This is the best price we've seen for this monitor and can be had directly from Newegg. So if you've been waiting to upgrade your setup, this is going to be the way to go if you want to do it affordably. But qe quick because this deal won't be around for long.

What's great about the ASRock 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor?

Well, this monitor delivers when it comes to performance, featuring a refresh rate of 165Hz, along with a response time that comes in at 1ms. Furthermore, you also get great colors, with this monitor delivering a 91% DCI-P3 color gamut, support for DisplayHDR 400, and up to 550 nits of brightness, which should be plenty in most conditions.

The real draw here, beyond its low price, is the large screen that comes in at 34 inches. This is a curved panel, which will also provide a layer of immersion when playing games or watching your favorite movies. You also get support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which will help smooth out any graphical stutters or tearing while you're playing games.

When it comes to connectivity, you get two HDMI ports and DisplayPort 1.4. There's also a stand that allows you to adjust the height, tilt, and swivel. Overall, this is a great monitor if you're on a budget, especially with its current discount that drops it to just $199. But as stated before, you'll want to be quick because a deal this good won't last.