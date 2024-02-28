ASRock motherboards are quite popular among regular and more advanced users in the community. They offer a good mix of features that are essential to building a good PC without exorbitant price tags. One such nice-to-have feature you'll see on many ASRock motherboards is an LED called Dr. Debug. This is a fancy marketing term for a Power -On Self-Test (POST) code LED, which provides code information that can be used for troubleshooting.

The Dr. Debug LED is known to flash several codes rapidly during and after POST. You don't necessarily have to know what each of those codes means, but by paying special attention to the ones that show up when your system freezes during POST could help you diagnose common problems. These error codes can also narrow the cause of the boot failure down to specific components.

Most commonly seen Dr. Debug Codes on ASRock motherboards

A few codes to keep an eye on

ASRock maintains a long list of motherboard debug codes to help you understand the two-digit codes you see on your motherboard. But as with most motherboards, many of these codes are just status indicators that tell you what your motherboard is up to at any given point.

Filter those out, and you're left with error codes typically seen when your PC fails to boot. I have highlighted those codes below, along with some potential ways to fix them.

The Dr. Debug Code LED on ASRock motherboards only provides the most probable cause of an error, which you can use to identify its root cause. The actual cause of the problem and its corresponding fix may vary.

Debug code Error Potential fix A2 IDE Detect This means your system is unable to locate a boot device. You may see this error after changing the CMOS battery as it reverts the BIOS to default settings, so try fixing it by accessing the BIOS and setting up the boot device again. 50-55 Memory not detected/not installed/invalid type All these are memory-related issues, and they can be fixed by simply reseating the memory modules. Just make sure the contact points and the memory pins are clean and that you're installing the modules properly. Error 50 typically shows up when you use an invalid memory type or RAM with speeds faster than what your motherboard can handle. 57 CPU mismatch This code means your CPU is incompatible with the motherboard or has some sort of issue, like a bent pin. Try reseating the CPU to see if it fixes it. D0-D3 CPU error Try reseating the CPU and clearing the CMOS to fix these CPU errors. D4-D5 PCI resource allocation Start troubleshooting by clearing the CMOS, and then move on to reseating the CPU and memory if that doesn't help. D6, 92-97 No connection These are GPU or iGPU-related errors, which you can fix by clearing the CMOS and re-installing the GPU. If the problem persists, try installing the graphics card in other slots or other graphics cards. 9A-9D USB errors You can fix these USB device-related errors by removing all your USB devices from the PC and plugging them one after the other to find the one causing trouble. You can then reset the driver of that particular device to fix the issue. E8-EB S3 Resume Failed (S3=Sleep) This error code usually shows up due to insufficient CPU power. Check all your connections to ensure everything is properly plugged in. If this doesn't help, then you may have to replace the CPU.

Where to find Dr. Debug Codes on your ASRock motherboard?

The LED is located towards the bottom of these boards

The Dr. Debug LED can only be seen on select ASRock motherboards like the Z790 Taichi Lite that we reviewed not too long ago, as it is a premium feature reserved for relatively expensive boards. Unlike other motherboards made by brands like Asus and MSI, the ASRock boards feature this LED towards the bottom, and it's typically found next to the fan headers or the power or reset buttons. Remember that Dr. Debug LED is just a fancy name given by ASRock to the error code LED, and this LED is different from the regular LED that shows POST codes on other motherboards of other brands.

The motherboards that don't have a Dr. Debug Code LED will likely be fitted with just a cluster of LED lights that could be located towards the bottom of the motherboard around the same spot as the POST code LED. This LED cluster looks the same on every motherboard, meaning you should look for a set of LEDs labeled CPU, DRAM, BOOT, and VGA. They'll help you narrow the motherboard issue down to specific components, but you may have trouble finding the exact issue and a corresponding fix. It's better to opt for a motherboard with a POST code LED if possible. It's definitely one of the best features to look for in motherboard.

The list of codes is limited

Those are some of the most commonly seen POST codes on ASRock motherboards, and they address some of the most common problems. ASRock seems to have grouped many of its codes together under the same category, so it's easier to get to the root cause and troubleshoot.

The list of error codes appearing on the ASRock motherboard is also rather slim, and there seem to be more status indicators than error codes to help identify the root cause of a particular issue.