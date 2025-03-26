Summary ASRock has investigated a burnt Ryzen 7 9800X3D and found no issues after cleaning the motherboard socket.

There have been a few dozen Ryzen 7 9800X3D failures, most of which have happened with ASRock motherboards.

A root cause of the failure hasn't been identified, but the motherboard's retention mechanism could be to blame.

There was a bit of a frenzy earlier this year when a Reddit user shared a picture of a Ryzen 7 9800X3D that had burnt up right in the motherboard socket. Immediately, alarm bells went off. In the previous generation, AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D had similar issues with Asus motherboards, which was the cause of improper voltages being sent to the CPU. It was addressed within a few days via a microcode update. The situation with the Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a bit more complicated, and now motherboard brand ASRock has officially responded.

A little socket cleaning here or there

Best leave that to the pros

After sharing a photo of a burnt Ryzen 7 9800X3D on Reddit, user t0pli sent in their CPU and ASRock motherboard back to ASRock. The company investigated, and it detailed in a press release that it was able to restore normal functionality "after cleaning and removing debris from the CPU socket," allowing the system to boot normally and pass stress tests "without further repair." ASRock also addressed boot issues with Ryzen 9000 CPUs more broadly, saying that BIOS 3.20 or newer should fix any boot issues.

ASRock is the center of attention with this particular issue, similar to how Asus jumped into the spotlight with the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. A member of the ASRock community compiled a list of reports pertaining to the Ryzen 7 9800X3D, and out of 72 reported failures, 56 of them happened with ASRock motherboards. However, the reports are inconsistent. Some users were able to restore their processor with a BIOS update or flashback, while others needed to send in their CPU for a replacement.

After the original report of a burnt Ryzen 7 9800X3D went up, Gamers Nexus purchased the damaged components to investigate the issue. It wasn't able to pin down a concrete root cause, however. Instead, the investigation concluded that the burn was either a result of user error or the retention mechanism. Apparently there are two suppliers for AM5 sockets that use slightly different retention mechanisms, and with one of the designs, clamping the CPU down at an angle can cause a misalignment, leading to a burn. In this case, the burn showed up on an MSI motherboard.

It's hard to say what the root cause of this issue is, and if it's on motherboard brands, AMD, or AM5 suppliers. For my part, I've had a Ryzen 7 9800X3D rocking in my PC since it was released without issue, and although a few dozen reports can drum up worry, there are thousands of systems running with the part that haven't had any problems. If you run into issues, ASRock says to reach out directly through the support form on its website.