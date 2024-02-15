ASRock A520M-ITX $69 $105 Save $36 A fantastic Mini-ITX motherboard that's now down to its lowest price ever in this fantastic deal that takes 34% off. So get it while you can. $69 at Amazon

If you're looking to build a console-sized PC, sourcing a Mini-ITX motherboard is an essential part of the process. With that said, Mini-ITX motherboards can often be quite expensive, but if you know where to look, you can often pick one up for a phenomenal price. We've managed to uncover this great deal on the AsRock A520M, which is now 34% off for a limited time. So if you've been thinking about starting a new PC build, now's going to be the perfect time.

What's great about the AsRock A520M Mini-ITX motherboard?

The AsRock A520M is a compact motherboard packed with features, making it a great choice if you're looking to build a smaller sized PC. The motherboard supports Socket AM4, which means you're going to be able to choose from a wide variety of excellent AMD CPUs. You'll also get two memory slots with support for up to DDR4 4733+, and a PCIe 3.0 x16 slot so you can take advantage of some of the best graphics cards.

In addition, the motherboard also has four SATA3 ports, and one Ultra M.2 slot, which means you'll be able to take advantage of some of the best M.2 SSDs on the market. Furthermore, you'll get a Realtek Gigabit Ethernet connection, along with built-in support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2. Those that like to add a little flair to their build with LED lighting will be happy to know that this motherboard has an onboard RGB header and an addressable RGB header.

Overall, this is a fantastic motherboard that can now be had at a great price. You'll save $36 off the original retail price for a limited time, which means you'll have more money to spend on other vital components. Just be sure to grab it while you can, because at this price, the deal won't last long. Also, be sure to check out some great Mini-ITX cases while you're at it.