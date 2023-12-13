Key Takeaways ASRock Industrial's new X4 BOX 8040 Series Mini PCs and 4X4 8040 Motherboard Series feature AMD Ryzen 8040 APUs for high-powered tasks like AI processing.

The motherboard series supports up to 96GB of memory, has multiple LAN ports and USB ports, and offers flexible power input.

The series has integrated AMD Radeon 700M graphics, supports 4K quad-display outputs, and includes AMD firmware TPM for security purposes.

If you’re on the hunt for a mini PC that can help you handle tasks as high-powered as AI processing, you know the importance of its components. ASRock Industrial has chosen to go with AMD for the AMUs in its new product line for this very reason. Specifically, it’s tapped the company for its Ryzen 8040 APUs.

ASRock Industrial has announced that its new X4 BOX 8040 Series Mini PCs and 4X4 8040 Motherboard Series will feature AMD Ryzen 8040 APUs. The Ryzen 8840U and 8640U are specifically being included, and the motherboard series comes with support for up to 96GB of memory. It will also have a 2.5G LAN, as well as a 1G LAN, and a M.2 Key E (2230) with PCIe Gen4x1. Connectivity won’t be an issue — the motherboard series has two USB4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, one COM connector, and two USB 2.0 ports. If users want to integrate add-on storage, the product has one M.2 Key M (2242/2280) and a M.2 Key M (2242) with PCIe Gen4x4 for SSDs. The series operates at temperatures up to 70 degrees Celsius, and it has a flexible power input as well. The 4X4 BOX 8040 Series from ASRock has integrated AMD Radeon 700M graphics, and it supports 4K quad-display outputs through its two HDMI 1.4b and two DisplayPort 1.4a ports. For security purposes, the mini PC series has AMD firmware TPM.

At the moment, the product line is available on the ASRock Industrial website, but pricing details need to be requested. While the company is primarily promoting the mini PC and motherboard series to help with AI tasks, the products can benefit those who don’t work with AI as well. For this reason, it’s worth considering the features and potential of the AMD Ryzen 8040 APUs — and, specifically, how they could help with your tasks.