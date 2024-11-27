ASRock Taichi Radeon RX 7900 XTX $20 off w/ promo code "BFDDY2A647" $880 $940 Save $60 A fantastic graphics card that's great for all types of gaming. During this Black Friday deal, you can score this model for its lowest price for a limited time. $880 at Newegg

This is the card you want to get if you're looking for the best performance that won't cross the $1,000 mark. And perhaps more importantly, it's actually in stock, which means you can start gaming with this beast in just a couple of days time.

Related Best GPUs in 2024: Our top graphics card picks Picking the right graphics card can be difficult given the sheer number of options on the market. Here are the best graphics cards to consider.

Sure, it's costly, but the ASRock Taichi Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card is totally worth it. Right now, you can score a great discount on the card that knocks $60 off its price. Just be sure you enter the special promo code "BFDDY2A647" on Newegg to save.

What's great about the ASRock Taichi Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card?

When it comes to the details, this is a Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card that features 24GB of GDDR6 RAM that's on a 384-bit memory bus. In addition, you'll get incredible performance at 4K with boosted clocks speeds up to 2,680MHz.

As far as connectivity goes, this model has three DisplayPort 2.1 and one HDMI 2.1 port. You'll get great cooling thanks to the triple fan setup, along with a pop of color with the customizable RGB lighting.

And if you're not into that, you can just shut the RGB lighting off. Furthermore, the card has the ability to store two different BIOS, which can be changed with the flick of a switch. And if you're the type that likes to really get granular with the settings, you can do so using the ASRock Tweak 2.0 software.

Overall, this is a really great card at a good price right now. So be sure to pick one up if you've been thinking about upgrading or building a new PC. Of course, if you want to check out some other options, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals as well.