With the arrival of a Microsoft update earlier in 2023 came support for Dynamic Lighting on Windows 11. This feature allows you to leverage red, green, and blue (RGB) lights and synchronize them to provide a customized experience. However, not all devices have support for Dynamic Lighting just yet. Microsoft has entered partnerships with companies including Acer, Lenovo, and Razer to expand such support, but progress has been slow thus far. Now, ASRock has announced that it is making sure this isn’t a problem for consumers who purchase its motherboards.

ASRock announced on its website that, so long as you have at least Windows 11 version 23H2, your motherboard will support Microsoft Dynamic Lighting. The beta firmware to enable this capability can be downloaded directly on the ASRock website. After you have the firmware and the updated version of Windows 11, you’ll be able to control the lighting of your motherboard, keyboards, mice, and other devices that feature RGB LEDs. Intel 600 and 700 motherboards, specifically, will have Dynamic Lighting support (via Videocardz). Additionally, some AMD motherboards — the AM4 B550/X570 and AM5-based A620, B650, and X670 — will feature support as well. Although it doesn’t seem to exist just yet, there’s reason to believe the 400 Series from AMD will receive it in the future. An MCU firmware update exists, meaning that a download link could be added later down the line.

For a while, many of those using the latest version of Windows 11 haven’t been able to atively leverage Microsoft Dynamic Lighting due to the lack of support. As a result, alternative software has been created to make this possible, like OpenRGB. While it’s still possible to continue using this type of software to manage RGB lighting, support from companies like ASRock is indisputably helpful. If others follow suit, it could become much simpler to deploy the popular Microsoft feature.