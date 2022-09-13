Ubisoft decides to restrict Assassin’s Creed Mirage to the one cloud service most people can’t use

2022 has been a pretty good year for cloud gaming, even the oft-ignored Google Stadia. That, in part, has been down to support from big publishers like Ubisoft. Generally speaking, Ubisoft has been a big supporter of the cloud, with titles available across Stadia, GeForce Now, Xbox Cloud Streaming, and Amazon Luna.

However, one thing trumps all and that’s cold hard cash. And it appears that Ubisoft couldn’t help but accept a big wad of green from Amazon to keep the next installment of Assassin’s Creed off the other clouds. The story comes by way of a Stephen Totilo at Axios.

NEWS: Assassin’s Creed Mirage will not be on Google Stadia, just Amazon Luna in terms of streaming services, Ubisoft confirms. An eye-catching omission given that Stadia launched with an AC Odyssey beta test and has had tons of ACshttps://t.co/jylN7mzk2K — Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) September 12, 2022

Google’s relationship, in particular, with Ubisoft, has been pretty outstanding. Back when Stadia launched as a technical test known as Project Stream, it was Assassin’s Creed that powered the experience. Ubisoft+ is also available on Stadia, as it is Luna, and over on GeForce Now you can simply play Ubisoft games you already own. The issue here isn’t that one cloud is better than the other, they all have benefits. It’s not necessarily even that one of the platforms has snagged an exclusive through, you assume, a sack of cash.

The problem for anyone wanting to play this hotly anticipated title through the cloud on their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, or anything else, is that Luna is severely limited. It’s only available at this moment in the United States. And the way this statement reads, it’s Luna or nothing. So it’s U.S. or nothing. You can joke about how many people do or don’t use Stadia, but at least it’s a little more global.

So that’s apparently that. There have been many snafus with the early marketing of Mirage, including a suggestion it would launch on Stadia. But it isn’t so I guess most of us are out of luck.

Source: Axios