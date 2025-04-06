Assassin's Creed Shadows finally takes the long-running stealth-action RPG series to feudal Japan, after over a decade of fans clamoring for it. Now that it's here, fans will find that Assassin's Creed Shadows is a , focusing more on assassinations and lessening the number of icons on your map. It also features two playable characters, with Naoe focused on stealth and Yasuke focused on head-on combat.

If this is your first foray into Assassin's Creed, or even if you haven't played since Assassin's Creed Valhalla in 2020, there are enough new changes and systems that it can be overwhelming. Luckily, we've put together a few tips for beginners that will help you get your shinobi adventure rolling.

1 Exploration is better as Naoe

Yasuke might be fun to play, but he isn't as nimble as Naoe.