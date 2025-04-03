Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed Shadows is undeniably the talk of the town, and it’s impossible not to review this game without acknowledging the surrounding conversation. Admittedly, I have never been an RPG person, barring a few fantastic exceptions, such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Elden Ring. However, I have absolutely been an AC person for as long as I can remember. Assassin’s Creed 2 was the very first AAA game I ever played — the eagle-skull AC logo was the first tattoo I ever got, and Jesper Kyd’s Ezio’s Family is still the first song on my driving playlist.

AC Shadows has the weight of the world on its shoulders, and it does a lot of things right. There were many reasons I cared about Assassin's Creed Shadows leading up to launch, which makes it even more saddening when the game makes the same mistakes its predecessors made, while still showing so much promise for the franchise's future.

Assassin's Creed Shadows was purchased by our team for review after release.

7 / 10 Assassin's Creed Shadows The latest entry in Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed series, Shadows puts you in the shoes of a legendary Samurai and a lethal shinobi Assassin in feudal Japan, as they put their differences aside to discover their common destiny. Pros & Cons Phenomenal, next-gen visual fidelity

Smooth, tight, and rewarding gameplay and combat

Doesn't feel like a second job

No craches, bugs, or frame drops Rehashes the open-world, RPG-lite Ubisoft experience

Weak writing brings down the entire experience, even in major story moments

Assassin’s Creed Shadows price and availability

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is available on PC, the Mac App Store, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro, and the Xbox Series X|S as well. There are no last-gen versions of the game, and it is the first game built exclusively for next-gen consoles. The game comes in three editions:

Standard Edition ($70): The base game.

The base game. Digital Deluxe Edition ($90): This includes the base game, as well as the Deluxe Pack, which adds exclusive gear sets for both protagonists, special weapons, trinkets, and mounts, along with 5 Mastery Points, which give users a little head start on their skill trees.

Users who have an Ubisoft+ subscription can get the game for just $18 per month. Given Ubisoft's pricing trends, don’t expect a major sale anytime soon — this game will hold its full price for a while. If you’re waiting for a discount, you might be in for the long haul.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is breathtaking

True next-gen open worlds have a new gold standard