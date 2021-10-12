Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection for Nintendo Switch now just $20 ($20 off)

Assassin’s Creed might be Ubisoft’s most recognizable series of games, spanning 14 years and 12 main games. However, the Nintendo Switch is missing out on most of those, likely due to the Switch’s difficulty handling most modern open-world games. One of the few releases on the Switch is The Rebel Collection from 2019, which includes ports of Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag and Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Now you can get the collection for just $19.99 at multiple retail stores, a discount of $20 from the usual price.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is the sixth mainline Assassin’s Creed game, originally released in October 2013 on the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and Wii U. It’s set in the 18th century Caribbean during the Golden Age of Piracy, following the (fictional) pirate Edward Kenway. Black Flag is usually regarded as one of the best Assassin’s Creed games, not only because pirates are awesome, and also because the naval exploration and combat is a lot of fun.

The other game in the collection is Assassin’s Creed Rogue, the next mainline game, originally released in 2015. The setting for this one is the mid-18th century during the Seven Years’ War, with similar gameplay as Black Flag. This game mainly stands out because you play as a Templar agent, which are usually portrayed as the antagonists in other Assassin’s Creed games.

This modern collection includes all the single-player DLC for both games, plus a few modern enhancements, like HD Rumble support and motion control aiming. Overall, you’re getting two excellent open-world adventures for $20 — can’t ask for much more than that.