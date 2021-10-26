The new Assistant weather widget now shows additional weather details

Last week, Google started rolling out the new Assistant weather widget to some users. While it’s not widely available yet, Google is already giving it a visual refresh which makes the widget even more useful.

As first spotted by Mishaal Rahmaan, the latest Google App update introduces an updated Assistant weather widget that provides more weather details. The widget is now also resizable, and you can expand it to display the daily forecast for the next two days.

Google App v12.42.14.29 is rolling out. The rectangular Assistant weather widget now displays more detailed weather info, including an hourly weather forecast. pic.twitter.com/EuYV1OqTC7 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 26, 2021

While the previous version of the widget only displayed the current weather and high and low temperatures, the updated widget shows the forecast for the next few hours. In addition, you can also resize it to display the forecast for the next two days. You can check out the difference in the screenshots attached below:

We first spotted evidence of the new Assistant weather widget in a teardown of the Google app last month. At the time, the widget wasn’t accessible to end-users. But that finally changed last week when Google started rolling it out to some users.

The updated Assistant weather widget is rolling out with Google App version 12.42.14.29. If you own a device running Android 12 and want to check out the new widget, download the latest Google app from the Google Play Store. If the update isn’t live for you, you can also grab the APK from APKMirror.

